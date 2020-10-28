6:00 p.m. October 13, 2020
Budget Adoption
Kristin Allen, Clerk-Treasurer, presented the budget to the town council for adoption. Mark Rusk made a motion to adopt the budget as presented, Tom Harrison 2nd the motion, with unanimous approval. All town council members signed the budget ordinance number 06-2020. Mrs. Allen will submit the ordinance and all other necessary forms to Gateway.
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Mark Rusk made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Stumps cleaned up from grinding.
• Salt/Sander is ready for operations.
• Sink hole investigated and repaired on Harrison St.
• Actively replacing shutoff valve at Hub Park and adding meters.
Wastewater
• Level control probe and relays installed at Viewer Hills lift Sta.
• Pump from Viewer Hills taken to Midwest Electric for repairs/diagnosis.
• UV shed delivery expected first week in November.
Electrical
• Have begun tree trimming.
• Heaters have been installed in Brown Building.
• Upgraded wiring at Viewer Hills Lift Sta.
• Received and will be installing capacitors on 8th St.
Projects
• CCMG 2020-1 Preconstruction Meeting.
Pool, Park, Trail
• Disc golf baskets and tee posts have been installed – no signed installed yet
• Bollards installed and painted in all 3 sections of the Big 4 trail.
Request(s)
• Town Manager:
o Ford F-550 dump truck
o Water Loss Validation contract with HWC.
o CCMG 2020-2 financial commitment letter.
Mr. Scott will also get a quote on a new Chevrolet dump truck with a steel bed.
Mike Booe asked Mr. Scott about the trees in the park that need replaced; Mr. Scott has talked to Bellingers and they are checking into it.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Repairs done on the Dodge Charger due to a mechanical failure with fan blades - $1,572.00
Will get quotes on new police radios from RA-COMM
R.D. Hayman – Newton Oil
Presented the council with Newton Oil’s program to update fuel tanks at no charge and become the town’s single supplier for fuel.
Discussion held about the existing services and what Newton Oil can offer; Council will take under consideration.
Justin Williams – Resident
Concerns about several farm animals at 700 S. Mill St. causing noxious odors and noise.
Council is aware and it is a violation of town ordinance – Officer Wurtsbaugh will serve the residents with an ordinance violation.
Kristin Allen – Clerk-Treasurer
Presented the council with a request for part-time office help to become full-time office help that will not affect the town’s budget; Mark Rusk presented the idea of keeping the position part-time, but to increase the hourly rate. Discussion held about the possible options for full-time office help versus part-time office help; Troy Finley made a motion to keep part-time office help position and to increase the hourly wage for part-time office help position, Mark Rusk 2nd, with unanimous approval.
Presented a quote from LWG to review and update the town’s capital assets.
Ken Smith contacted Krohn & Assoc. to provide a quote; Discussion tabled until quote received.
Mike Booe asked if the utility office could include T & S Trash Service’s automated trash pick-up information with utility bills and on the town’s website; Mrs. Allen said they could do this and will have them in November’s utility bills and added to the website.
Troy Finley asked Mr. Scott if he had received the list of damages from an automobile accident in town – hasn’t received anything yet, but will be figuring the charges.
Ken Smith presented the contract with HWC Engineering to pursue the Community Crossings Matching Grant 2020-2 (CCMG 2020-2). Mark Rusk made a motion to approve and sign the contract, Troy Finley 2nd, with unanimous approval.
Ken Smith signed the contract with HWC Engineering for the CCMG 2020-2 contract; Town council signed the financial commitment letter to INDOT for CCMG 2020-2.
Ken Smith signed the contract with HWC Engineering to perform the town’s water audit validation.
Mark Rusk made a motion to accept the bills as presented and Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the Docket.
Meeting Adjourned.