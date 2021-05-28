June 7-11
People are invited to join the action at the “Rescue Zone” at Vacation Bible School at Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi. Each morning from 9 a.m. to noon boys and girls will learn of God’s power through Bible stories, scripture memorization, crafts, sports activities, skits and contests. All children Kindergarten age through those who have finished 8th grade are invited come and enjoy the excitement at the “Rescue Zone: Saved by God’s Power.” Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 W. State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, or, 8 miles west of Kingman. Further information may be obtained from Pastor John Goldfuss at 765-492-3512.