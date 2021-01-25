Warren County – A Chicago man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop.
According to Indiana State Police reports, Sunday afternoon, Trooper Tyler Turchi was patrolling State Road 63 near Oak Drive. Trooper Turchi stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. When Trooper Turchi approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver was identified to be Anthony Atkins, 36, from Chicago, Illinois. Trooper Turchi searched the vehicle and located multiple packages containing THC edible candy and suspected marijuana. Trooper Turchi also located a handgun that was being carried in Atkins' waistband. Further investigation revealed that the serial number appeared to have been removed from the handgun.
During the traffic stop, Atkins was showing signs of being under the influence. Trooper Turchi conducted a roadside investigation for impairment, then transported Atkins to a hospital for further investigation. During the course of his investigation, Trooper Turchi was able to determine Atkins was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Atkins was taken into custody and transported to Warren County Jail.
Trooper Turchi was assisted on scene by Fountain County Sheriff's Department, Covington Police Department, and Maskel’s Towing.
Arrests and Preliminary Charges for Anthony Atkins, 36, Chicago, insclude: Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony, Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Gun Identification Number – Level 5 Felony, Possession of a Handgun Without a Permit – Class A Misdemeanor,Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor, Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance in the Body – Class C Misdemeanor, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor.
"All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law," reads the news release. "All charges mentioned are merely accusations, actual charges will be determined by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office."