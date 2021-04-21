Fountain County – Just after after 11:30 a.m. April 20, Senior Trooper Millburg was patrolling I-74 near the 16 mile-marker when he stopped a 2011 Buick Lucerne for traveling at 85 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police reports. The driver of the Buick was identified to be Haley Nihiser, 25, Decatur, Illinois, and the passenger was identified to be Mitchell Chapman, 34, Decatur, Illinois. While Millburg was speaking to Nihiser, he purportedly smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the Buick. Millburg also noticed indicators that criminal activity might be afoot. During a subsequent search of the Buick, Millburg located suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Further investigation revealed the Buick was reported stolen from Illinois. Both subjects were transported to Fountain County Jail. Millburg was assisted on scene by an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Nihiser was charged with Possession of Stolen Property – Level 6 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony; Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor; Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor.
Chapman was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony, Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor and Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor.
*All charges listed are merely accusations at this point. All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, reads the press release.