Tanner Cary Thurman has completed a masters degree in accounting.
He is a 2010 graduate of Seeger Memorial High School After graduation he obtained a bachelors degree in business administration from Indiana State University.
Since graduation Thurman has maintained a career in banking and finance. He currently serves as associate director for Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity of America and resides in Evansville.
Thurman is the son of Dena LeClaire of Williamsport and Tony Thurman of Sidell, Illinois.