Fountain Central High School hosted the 2021 Academic Awards Night at the gym on March 9, according to information from the school. All awards are based on semester average grades earned during the 2020 Spring semester and/or 2020 Fall semester.
The Academic Awards Night was made possible through the sole support of sponsor donations. Those include: Allen Auction & Real Estate, CentreBank, Coal Creek Country Store, Dickerson Funeral Home, Downs TV & Appliance, Fountain Central FFA, Fountain Central Spanish Club, The Fountain Trust Company, Froedge’s Gravel Pit, Hometown Market, Nucor Steel, Psi Iota Xi, SEF Community Foundation and Veedersburg American Legion Post 288. Veedersburg Florist also provided plant arrangements to enhance our ceremony.