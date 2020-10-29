STATEHOUSE (Oct. 29, 2020) — State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) encourages local seniors and families to attend 1 of 2 workshops to learn more about financial aid options for students pursuing college, according to information from her office.
According to Negele, INvestEd is offering free guidance on completing and submitting the 2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid form. To be eligible for state and federal financial aid, students must fill out the FAFSA for universities and colleges to determine which students can receive assistance and the amount of aid. The first workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at South Newton High School in Kentland, and the second workshop begins at 4:45 p.m. at Seeger Memorial Jr.-Sr. High School in West Lebanon. Negele said families should bring any tax and income information for both the student and parents.
“Having access to financial aid is so important for many students looking to continue their education after high school,” Negele said. “INvestEd’s free guidance can help families apply for the aid needed to help ease the financial burden of attending college. I encourage everyone to attend these workshops to learn about available resources.”
At both workshops, INvestEd will discuss the FAFSA and look at the various types of financial aid available with families. They will also assist with FAFSA filing and submission. INvestEd, an Indiana nonprofit, has been helping families for 40 years understand post-secondary education costs and find ways to pay for college.
Families anywhere in Indiana can speak to an INvestEd expert about questions they have while completing the FAFSA application by calling 317-715-9007. To learn more about INvestEd’s work or access free resources and counseling, visit investedindiana.org/literacy.