F.C. Tucker West Central is pleased to announce their November Listing and Sales leaders, according to a news release. Agent Kelly McCartney was the November listing leader for F.C. Tucker West Central. McCartney led the way with$249,900 in listing volume. McCartney calls Montgomery County home and she is so excited to have the opportunity to find her clients a place they call home. McCartney currently resides with her husband David McCartney, in Darlington on their family farm, Madd Hawg Farms. Combined, McCartney and David have four children and one grandchild. Kelly and David are very active in raising awareness and funds for organ donation and fighting kidney disease. McCartney’s career in real estate began 20 years ago, when she earned her designation as a Level III Assessor/Appraiser. During that time, McCartney served the residents of Montgomery County as the County Assessor. Real estate and public service is where McCartney’s heart is so becoming a realtor was the next step. McCartney looks forward to serving those in need of real estate services while making them feel confident and secure in their real estate endeavors. She can be reached at 765-366-7167. Real Estate Agent Gina Stalcup was the November sales leader. Stalcup sold $780,000in volume during the month of November. Gina Stalcup was born and raised in Fountain County. She has been an active broker for three years. Stalcup goes above and beyond for her clients to make buying/selling real estate a positive experience. Stalcup resides in Fountain County with her husband Jon and four children. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and is a member of the Coffeenians organization, which helps support the Covington Community. She is a frequent visitor of the Crawfordsville Vanity Theater where her daughter, Cate performs. She can be reached at 765-585-6742. F.C. Tucker West Central has offices in Crawfordsville and Covington.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.