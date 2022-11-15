ELASH, IL (11/10/2022)-- The Lewis University men's cross country team finished in second place at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships at Principia College Cross Country Course hosted by McKendree University, according to information from the school.

The Flyers were denied their bid for a third straight crown when they finished with 36 points finishing behind first time champion University of Illinois Springfield who finished with 35 points.

