ELASH, IL (11/10/2022)-- The Lewis University men's cross country team finished in second place at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships at Principia College Cross Country Course hosted by McKendree University, according to information from the school.
The Flyers were denied their bid for a third straight crown when they finished with 36 points finishing behind first time champion University of Illinois Springfield who finished with 35 points.
The team race came down to the closest score in GLVC Cross Country Championships history, a record previously held by Lewis in 2004 when they knocked of Southern Indiana by 2 points, and Southern Indiana who knocked off Wisconsin Parkside in 2015 by 2 points as well.
The scoring was lead by Sean Ryan (Independence, KY/Saint Henry), Charlie Wirth (Greenville, Wis./Hortonville), and Evan Jamrozy (Worth, IL/Loras College) who finished 3rd, 4th, and 5th in 25:15, 25:16 and 25:19 respectively. Daniel Arimi (Ashland, Ohio/Ashland), Ricardo Del Toro (Aurora, IL/Aurora East), and Jacob Hinchley (Homer Glen, IL/Lockport Township) finished in all GLVC positions in 8th, 16th and 19th with their times of 25:31, 25:45, and 25:52 respectively. Rounding out the scoring for Lewis was Patrick Hennessey (Williamsport, Ind./Seeger) who was 23rd in his time of 25:54 over the 8,000 meter distance.
Sophomore Charlie Wirth (Greenville, Wis./Hortonville) was also named the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship honoree which is an honor awarded to an athlete from each institution who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. Wirth will now be eligible to become one of Lewis' two Spalding Sportsmanship award winners, which will be announced at the end of the academic year.
(3rd) Sean Ryan (Independence, KY/Saint Henry) (Independence, Ky./Saint Henry) - 25:15.70
(4th) Charlie Wirth (Greenville, Wis./Hortonville) (Greenville, Wis./Hortonville) (Greenville, Wis./Hortonville) - 25:16.30
(5th) Evan Jamrozy (Worth, IL/Loras College) (Worth, Ill./Loras College) - 25:19.60
(8th) Daniel Arimi (Ashland, Ohio/Ashland) (Ashland, Ohio/Ashland) - 25:31.50
(16th) Ricardo Del Toro (Aurora, IL/Aurora East) (Aurora, Ill./Aurora East) - 25:45.50
(19th) Jacob Hinchley (Homer Glen, IL/Lockport Township) (Homer Glen, Ill./Lockport Township) - 25:52.10
(23rd) Patrick Hennessey (Williamsport, Ind./Seeger) (Williamsport, Ind./Seeger) - 25:54.70
(30th) Ian Morrison (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North) - 26:13.30
(33rd) Casey Quintana (Mishawaka, Ind./Mishawaka) - 26:17.20
(35th) Matthew Torres (Westmont, Ill./Math and Science Academy) - 26:21.70
(39th) Josh Segura (Lake In The Hills, Ill./Huntley) - 26:31.20
(42nd) Owen Thomas (Valparaiso, Ind./Morgan Township) - 26:34.50
(44th) Dan Ford (Romeoville, Ill./Romeoville) - 26:40.00
(51st) Zack Dunn (Merrilville, Ind./Merrilville) - 26:52.10
(57th) Jonathan Goetsch (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield Central) - 27:07.70
(76th) Michael Jarvis (Greenville, Wis./Hortonville) - 27:42.80
(79th) Alex Forster (Channahon, Ill./Minooka) - 27:47.40
(96th) Steven Roberts (Frankfort, Ill./Lincoln-Way East) - 28:30.90
Lewis Men's Cross Country will back for the NCAA Regionals in Kenosha, Wis. hosted by Wisconsin-Parkside Saturday, November 19.
Patrick Hennessey of Williamsport is studying Radio-TV Broadcasting at Lewis University.
Lewis University is an innovative Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, and globally-connected graduates who impact the world for the better. Visit lewisu.edu for further information.