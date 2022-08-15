The Warren Water Wizards recently completed another successful season. According to information provided, the team had 61 top 8 finishes with 26 coming in the top three at the PSSL championship meet! Team scores were as follows: Rensselaer 910.5, Fountain 690, Monticello 575.5, Warren 417, Benton 364, Lafayette Country Club 245, McCutcheon 236, and Attica 139.

Warren Water Wizard Awards include: Kyla Fink (8 & under Most Improved), Nova Bradley (8 & Under High Point), Back Row: Jazmine Martin (11 & 12 Most Improved), Ethyn Barrett (9 & 10 High Point), Jocelyn Taylor (9 & 10 Most Improved), Ryeanne Fink (9 & 10 High Point), Landen Britton (11 & 12 Most Improved), Bradyn Greer (11 & 12 High Point), Bella Hubner (13 & 14 High Point), Avery Fowler (13 & 14 Most Improved)

