The Warren Water Wizards recently completed another successful season. According to information provided, the team had 61 top 8 finishes with 26 coming in the top three at the PSSL championship meet! Team scores were as follows: Rensselaer 910.5, Fountain 690, Monticello 575.5, Warren 417, Benton 364, Lafayette Country Club 245, McCutcheon 236, and Attica 139.
Warren Water Wizard Awards include: Kyla Fink (8 & under Most Improved), Nova Bradley (8 & Under High Point), Back Row: Jazmine Martin (11 & 12 Most Improved), Ethyn Barrett (9 & 10 High Point), Jocelyn Taylor (9 & 10 Most Improved), Ryeanne Fink (9 & 10 High Point), Landen Britton (11 & 12 Most Improved), Bradyn Greer (11 & 12 High Point), Bella Hubner (13 & 14 High Point), Avery Fowler (13 & 14 Most Improved)
Mental Attitude Audrey Hubner and Ethan Fowler
The following swimmers swam to a top 3 finish and earned medals at the PSSL Championship meet — Jocelyn Taylor, Audrey Hubner, Hensley Johnson, Wrede Johnson, Bradyn Greer, Bella Hubner, Nova Bradley, Ryeanne Fink, Nicole Berry, Remy Hollis, Nova Bradley, Hadley Houser, Lucas Hays, Jaykup Battering, Kyla Fink, Wyatt Peterson, Lilly Grimmett, Eli Collins, Sam Fowler, Ethyn Barrett, Jaden Battering, Abigail Garrison, Kaylin Brier, Sam Lansinger, Ethan Fowler, Landen Britton, Bryce Austin, Hunter Clark, Cayden Grimmett, Austin Rademacher, and Mia Smith
eThe following swimmers attended every swim meet this season. — Addy Fink, Wyatt Peterson, Austin Rademacher, Nova Bradley, Lilly Greer, Hazel Hanthorne, Emma Fowler, Evelyn Fink, Ethyan Barrett, Ryeanne Fink, Jazmine Martin, Kaylin Brier, Bradyn Greer, Ethan Fowler, Avery Fowler, Sam Fowler, Kyla Fink, and Maya Hanthorne
Wrede Johnson broke the 13 & 14 100-yard backstroke record with a time of 1:03.24. Kevin Hall previously held the record with a time of 1:03.45 from 1988.