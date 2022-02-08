Wabash River Conference

The Wabash River Conference wrestling and swimming meets were recently conducted at North Vermillion and Fountain Central high schools. The All-Conference Team will be honored at the WRC winter banquet at the Beef House Banquet Center on March 9, pending COVID restrictions.

WRESTLING

Team Champion – South Vermillion

Coach – Ron Stateler

106 # — Junior Arizmendi – Attica

152 # — Austin Pickett – Fountain Central

113 # — Wyatt Walters – North Vermillion

160 # — Landen Baker – North Vermillion

120 # — Koree Mitton – Seeger

170 # — Case Barger – Seeger

126 # — Waylon Frazee – Fountain Central

182 # — Ray Townsend – Attica

132 # — Emmett Reynolds – Covington

195 # — Brayden Schrader – North Vermillion

138 # — Andrew Woodrow – Fountain Central

220 # — James Wolber – Seeger

145 # — Seth Edington – Parke Heritage

285 # — Braeden Haddock – Attica

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Team Champion – South Vermillion

Coach – Kent Musall

200 Medley Relay – South Vermillion

Mya Taylor, Torie Williams, Emily Meyer, Makenzie Mackey

200 Freestyle – Emily Meyer – South Vermillion

200 IM – Mary Rice – Fountain Central

50 Freestyle – Avah Watson – Seeger

Diving – Molly Baroff – Seeger

100 Butterfly – Makenzie Mackey – South Vermillion

100 Freestyle – Avah Watson – Seeger

500 Freestyle – Emily Meyer – South Vermillion

200 Freestyle Relay – Seeger

Leah Kirkpatrick, Berlyn Guminski, Saige Knosp, Avah Watson

100 Backstroke – Mya Taylor – South Vermillion

100 Breaststroke – Mary Rice – Fountain Central

400 Freestyle Relay – South Vermillion

Mya Taylor, Makenzie Mackey, Torie Williams, Emily Meyer

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Team Champion – Fountain Central

Coach – Paul Davis

200 Medley Relay – South Vermillion

Nolan Skinner, Tyler White, Trevor Shannon, Jack Spurr

200 Freestyle – Tyler White – South Vermillion

200 IM – Noah Fruits – Fountain Central

50 Freestyle – Chase Witsman – Fountain Central

Diving – Max Hedgecock – Seeger

100 Butterfly – Noah Fruits – Fountain Central

100 Freestyle – Chase Witsman – Fountain Central

500 Freestyle – Riley Nelson – Fountain Central

200 Freestyle Relay – Fountain Central

Ethan Mellady, Eli Davis, Riley Nelson, Chase Witsman

100 Backstroke – Elliott Rosswurm – Attica

100 Breaststroke – Tyler White – South Vermillion

400 Freestyle Relay – Fountain Central

Noah Fruits, Dylan Songer, Riley Nelson, Chase Witsman

