The Wabash River Conference wrestling and swimming meets were recently conducted at North Vermillion and Fountain Central high schools. The All-Conference Team will be honored at the WRC winter banquet at the Beef House Banquet Center on March 9, pending COVID restrictions.
WRESTLING
Team Champion – South Vermillion
Coach – Ron Stateler
106 # — Junior Arizmendi – Attica
152 # — Austin Pickett – Fountain Central
113 # — Wyatt Walters – North Vermillion
160 # — Landen Baker – North Vermillion
120 # — Koree Mitton – Seeger
170 # — Case Barger – Seeger
126 # — Waylon Frazee – Fountain Central
182 # — Ray Townsend – Attica
132 # — Emmett Reynolds – Covington
195 # — Brayden Schrader – North Vermillion
138 # — Andrew Woodrow – Fountain Central
220 # — James Wolber – Seeger
145 # — Seth Edington – Parke Heritage
285 # — Braeden Haddock – Attica
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Team Champion – South Vermillion
Coach – Kent Musall
200 Medley Relay – South Vermillion
Mya Taylor, Torie Williams, Emily Meyer, Makenzie Mackey
200 Freestyle – Emily Meyer – South Vermillion
200 IM – Mary Rice – Fountain Central
50 Freestyle – Avah Watson – Seeger
Diving – Molly Baroff – Seeger
100 Butterfly – Makenzie Mackey – South Vermillion
100 Freestyle – Avah Watson – Seeger
500 Freestyle – Emily Meyer – South Vermillion
200 Freestyle Relay – Seeger
Leah Kirkpatrick, Berlyn Guminski, Saige Knosp, Avah Watson
100 Backstroke – Mya Taylor – South Vermillion
100 Breaststroke – Mary Rice – Fountain Central
400 Freestyle Relay – South Vermillion
Mya Taylor, Makenzie Mackey, Torie Williams, Emily Meyer
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Team Champion – Fountain Central
Coach – Paul Davis
200 Medley Relay – South Vermillion
Nolan Skinner, Tyler White, Trevor Shannon, Jack Spurr
200 Freestyle – Tyler White – South Vermillion
200 IM – Noah Fruits – Fountain Central
50 Freestyle – Chase Witsman – Fountain Central
Diving – Max Hedgecock – Seeger
100 Butterfly – Noah Fruits – Fountain Central
100 Freestyle – Chase Witsman – Fountain Central
500 Freestyle – Riley Nelson – Fountain Central
200 Freestyle Relay – Fountain Central
Ethan Mellady, Eli Davis, Riley Nelson, Chase Witsman
100 Backstroke – Elliott Rosswurm – Attica
100 Breaststroke – Tyler White – South Vermillion
400 Freestyle Relay – Fountain Central
Noah Fruits, Dylan Songer, Riley Nelson, Chase Witsman