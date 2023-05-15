As was the case last spring, the South Vermillion boys and the Seeger girls won the Wabash River Conference track meet that was held at North Vermillion.
The win by the Seeger girls was their 13th WRC title in a row and gave Patriot head coach Miles Stucky his 30th combined track and cross country WRC championship victory.
Paige Laffoon and Hadessah Austin each won two individual events for the Seeger girls with Austin setting a WRC record in the 1600m.
Lauren Ellis broke her own North Vermillion school record in the discus with a throw of 114-02, which topped her old record set earlier this year by four feet.
Brailey Hoagland of Fountain Central was the big individual winner as she captured the 100m, 200m and 300m hurdles.
Ashlynn Livengood led Covington with fourth places in both hurdle events while Madilyn Stamper picked up a ninth place for Attica, just one position out of the points.
On the boys’ side, Ethan Hernandez won the 200m and 400m dashes for Seeger and teammates Nathan Odle and Cody Waling won the 1600m and 110m hurdles, respectively.
North Vermillion had a double winner in Jerimiah Ziebart in the discus and shot put with Atticus Blank finishing third for the Falcons in both events.
Covington got a second-place finish in the 800m by Bradley Lewsader and saw Nick Ferati take third in the long jump.
Hayden Kler won the 3200m race for Fountain Central and helped the 4x800m relay team to a number two finish.
Attica had Rylan Farrell finish fifth in the 300m hurdles and Kyler Stamper getting seventh in the 200m
-----
Boys’ team scores: 1 – South Vermillion 140, 2 – Seeger 137, 3 – Parke Heritage 101, 4 – North Vermillion 63,
5 – Covington 54, 6 – Fountain Central 46, 7 – Riverton Parke 31, 8 – Attica 9
Individual results:
100m: 1 – Beverly (SV) 11.28, 2 – Hernandez (S) 11.35, 3 – Mabry (PH), 4 – Tryon (NV), 5 – Powell (C),
6 – Blue (FC), 7 – Hopton (RP), 8 – Peaslee (NV), 9 - Stamper (A), 10 – Saliji (C), 11 – Skinner (SV),
12 – Dispennett (S), 13 – Hartman (PH), 14 – McClimans (A), 15 – Clouser (FC), 16 – Roderick (RP)
200m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 22.94, 2 – Payton (SV), 3 – Tryon (NV), 4 – Beverly (SV), 5 – Hopton (RP), 6 – Blue (FC),
7 – Stamper (A), 8 – Powell (C), 9 – Saliji (C), 10 – Androusky (RP), 11 – McLain (S), 12 – Martin (NV),
13 – Hartman (PH), 14 – York (PH), 15 – Clouser (FC)
400m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 52.61, 2 – Shannon (SV), 3 – Herndon (S), 4 – Woodrow (C), 5 – Cowen (SV),
6 – Robertson (RP), 7 – Vandivier (PH), 8 – Milner (PH), 9 – McCollum (FC), 10 – Montclair (RP), 11 – Cope (C),
12 – Viveros (FC)
800m: 1 – Lacy (PH) 2:06.43, 2 – Lewsader (C), 3 – Puterbaugh (S), 4 – Brenner (S), 5 – Mellady (FC),
6 – Downing (SV), 7 – White (SV), 8 – Hastings (RP), 9 – Thomann (NV), 10 – Cadman (C), 11 – Weber (PH),
12 – Lathrop (A), 13 – Carson (FC)
1600m: 1 – Odle (S) 4:53.17, 2 – Lacy (PH), 3 – Guminski (S), 4 – Kler (FC), 5 – Rangel (NV), 6 – Bush (SV),
7 – Hayes (PH), 8 – Frazee (FC), 9 – Hastings (RP), 10 – Fanin (SV), 11 – Hauck (C), 12 – Whiteman (C),
13 – Garman (RP)
3200m: 1 – Kler (FC) 10:43.43, 2 – Guminski (S), 3 – Odle (S), 4 – G Bush (SV), 5 – Hayes (PH), 6 – Frazee (FC),
7 – Bodkins (SV), 8 – Myers (RP), 9 – Burgess (PH)
110H: 1 – Waling (S) 16.69, 2 – Cottrell (SV), 3 – Rector (PH), 4 – King (PH), 5 – Hill (SV), 6 – McLain (S),
7 – Ferati (C), 8 – Griffin (NV), 9 – Roderick (RP), 10 – Johnson (RP), 11 – McDowell (FC), 12 – Peaslee (NV)
300H: 1 – King (PH) 42.84, 2 – Rector (PH), 3 – Waling (S), 4 – Cottrell (SV), 5 – Farrell (A), 6 – Dispennett (S),
7 – Hill (SV), 8 – Griffin (NV), 9 – Pigg (FC), 10 – Vester (RP), 11 – McDowell (FC)
D: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 149-07, 2 – Benskin (SV), 3 – Blank (NV), 4 – Allison (S), 5 – Hess (SV), 6 – Wolber (S),
7 – Shouse (RP), 8 – Brown (FC), 9 – Viera (FC), 10 – I Fiddler (RP), 11 – Engle (PH), 12 – Nemecz (C),
13 – Parkhurst (C), 14 – Simmons (A), 15 – Weber (PH)
HJ: 1 – L Bush 5-10, 2 – Mabry (PH), 3 – Androusky (RP), 4 – Lewsader (C), 5 – Burgess (PH), 6 – Goodwin (C),
7 – Dunegan (SV), 8 – Hopton (RP), 9 – Max (S), 10 – Cope (NV), 11 – Thomas (S)
LJ: 1 – Payton (SV) 20-08.75, 2 – Mabry (PH), 3 – Ferati (C), 4 – Milner (PH), 5 – Peaslee (NV), 6 – Short (SV),
8 – Androusky (RP), 9 – Goodwin (C), 10 – Roderick (RP), 11 – Farrell (A), 12 – McCollum (FC), 13 – Wallpe (S),
14 – Eberly (S), 15 – Pigg (FC)
SP: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 45-00.00, 2 – Benskin (SV), 3 – Blank (NV), 4 – Kersey (SV), 5 – Taylor (S), 6 – Brown (FC),
7 – Allison (S), 8 – Nemecz (C), 9 – Viera (FC), 10 – I Fiddler (RP), 11 – Engle (PH), 12 – Sloboeanivc (RP),
13 – Parkhurst (C), 14 – Simmons (A), 15 – Weber (PH), 16 – McClimans (A)
4x100R: 1 – SV 45.49, 2 – Covington, 3 – Seeger, 4 – NV, 5 – PH, 6 – Attica, 7 – RP, 8 – FC
4x400R: 1 – Seeger 3:37.12, 2- Covington, 3 – PH, 4 – SV, 5 – FC, 6 – RP, 7 – NV
4x800R: 1 – Seeger 9:06.89, 2 – FC, 3 – SV, 4 – RP, 5 – PH, 6 - Covington
-----
Girls’ team scores: 1 – Seeger 1512.5, 2 – South Vermillion 109, 3 – Parke Heritage 103, 4 – North Vermillion 71,
5 – Fountain Central 58.5, 6 – Riverton Parke 50.5, 7 – Covington 26.5, 8 – Attica 0
Individual results:
100m: 1 – Hoagland (FC) 13.02, 2 – Hansen (S), 3 – Ross (NV), 4 – Cottrell (SV), 5 – Boblett (PH), 6 – Atwood (S),
7 – S Pollard (NV), 8 (scratched) – Bratcher (SV), 9 – Perkins (PH), 10 – Campbell (RP), 11 – Todd (RP),
12 – K Smith (C), 13 – G Smith (C), 14 – Julian (FC)
200m: 1 – Hoagland (FC) 27.30, 2 – Hansen (S), 3 – Atwood (S), 4 – O Smith (SV), 5 – Nowicki (RP),
6 – Norman (NV), 7 (scratched) – Bratcher (SV), 8 (scratched) – S Pollard (NV), 9 – Boblett (PH),
10 – Cadman (C), 11 – Perkins (PH), 12 – Julian (FC), 13 – Montgomery (RP), 14 – G Smith (C)
400m: 1 – Laffoon (S) 1:03.99, 2 – Adams (RP), 3 – Simpson (PH), 4 – Short (SV), 5 – Dillon (S), 6 – O’Brien (PH),
7 – Slider (C), 8 – Williams (SV), 9 – Simko (FC), 10 – Vale (C), 11 – Meyer (FC)
800m: 1 – Mace (PH) 2:28.44, 2 – E Greene (S), 4 – A Austin (S), 4 – Cohee (SV), 5 – Ramsay (PH),
6 – Morgan (FC), 7 – Klyaic (SV), 8 – Jenkins (FC)
1600m: 1 – Hadessah Austin (S) 5:16.97 (WRC record, old: Beth Colson, NV, 1984 of 5:20.60), 2 – Mace (PH),
3 – Turchi (SV), 4 – Frodge (S), 5 – Ramsay (PH), 6 – Messinger (FC), 7 – McElroy (RP), 8 – Cunningham (FC),
9 – Kashon (SV)
3200m: 1 – H Austin (S) 12:01.09, 2 – Turchi (SV), 3 – Nern (S), 4 – McElroy (RP), 5 – Messinger (FC),
6 – Cunningham (FC)
110H: 1 – Simpson (PH) 17.84, 2 – Klyaic (SV), 3 – A Pollard (SV), 4 – Livengood (C), 5 – H Miller (PH),
6 – Weir (NV), 7 – Parker (FC), 8 – Fowler (S), 9 – VanVactor (S), 10 – Sanders (RP), 11 – Newman (RP)
300H: 1 – Hoagland (FC) 48.55, 2- A Pollard (SV), 3 – Purcell (S), 4 – Livengood (C), 5 – H Miller (PH),
6 – Newman (RP), 7 – Weir (NV), 8 – Campbell (RP), 9 – Fowler (S), 10 – Barger (PH), 11 – Klyaic (SV)
D: 1 – Ellis (NV) 114-02 (NV record, old: Ellis, 2023 of 110-02), 2 – Magaji (SV), 3 – Knosp (S), 4 – Brown (NV),
5 – C Miller (PH), 6 – Coffman (S), 7 – Cohee (SV), 8 – Stonecipher (C), 9 – Stultz (PH), 10 – Hazzard (RP),
11 – Lair (RP), 12 – Irwin (A), 13 – Julian (FC), 14 – Allison (C), 15 – Coffenberry (FC)
HJ: 1 – Simpson (PH) 5-00, 2 – Montgomery (RP), 3 – Williams (SV), 4t – Laffoon (S) & Slider (C), 6 – O’Brien (PH),
7 – Shirley (S), 8t – Collings (RP) & Parker (FC)
LJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 16-07.00, 2 – Ross (NV), 3 – Adams (RP), 4 – A Pollard (SV), 4 – S Pollard (NV),
6 – Campbell (RP), 7 – Klyaic (SV), 8 – Perkins (PH), 9 – Stamper (A), 10 – Purcell (S), 11 – Crouch (PH),
12 – Simko (FC), 13 – K Smith (C)
SP: 1 – Magaji (SV) 38-04, 2 – Edney (NV), 3 – Knosp (S), 4 – Brown (NV), 5 – Stultz (PH), 6 – Allison (C),
7 – C Miller (PH), 8 – M Greene (S), 9 – Stonecipher (C), 10 – Royal (SV), 11 – Irwin (A), 12 – McElroy (RP),
13 – Pruitt (RP), 14 – Morgan (FC), 15 – Coffenberry (FC)
4x100R: 1 – NV 54.45, 2 – Seeger, 3 – PH, 4 – SV, 5 – RP, 6 – Covington, 7 – FC
4x400R: 1 – Seeger 4:27.10, 2 – PH, 3 – SV, 4 – NV, 5 – FC, 6 – Covington, 7 – RP
4x800R: 1 – Seeger 11:47.23, 2 – PH, 3 – SV, 4 – FC, 5 – RP