The following athletes were recently named to the Wabash River Conference All-Conference Teams and will be honored at the fall sports banquet at the Beef House Nov. 16, according to information from the conference. The All-Conference Football and Volleyball Teams will be announced at a later date.
Team Champion – Fountain Central
Evan Norton – Covington, Jackson Kindell – Covington, Thomas Lemming – Seeger, Myles Potter – Covington, Christian Holland – Seeger, Lukas Miller – Fountain Central, Gabe McCollum – Fountain Central, Koby Wolf – Fountain Central
Sydni Crain – Covington, Jayci Halsema – Seeger, Macy Kerr – Seeger, Joey Salts – Seeger, Phoebe Henderson – Parke Heritage, Gracie Goldner – South Vermillion, Adyson Goodwin – Attica, Autumn Payne – Fountain Central
Team Champion – Riverton Parke
Hayden Kler – Fountain Central, Karter Jackson – South Vermillion, Brandon Todd – Riverton Parke, Brogan Collom – Riverton Parke, Ethan Mellady – Fountain Central,
David Lacey – Parke Heritage, Luke Hayes – Parke Heritage, Nathan Odle – Seeger,
Sam Hemp – Attica, Kyler Stamper – Attica
Hadessah Austin – Seeger, Brooke Mace – Parke Heritage, Brailey Hoagland – Fountain Central, Caleigh Purcell – Seeger, Bella Turchi – South Vermillion, Elizabeth Shelton – Attica, Hayden Frodge – Seeger, Emily Greene – Seeger, Adara Austin – Seeger, Joslyn Barnett – Attica