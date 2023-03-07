The following athletes were recently selected to the Wabash River Conference All-Conferences Teams, according to information from the conference staff.
The following athletes were recently selected to the Wabash River Conference All-Conferences Teams, according to information from the conference staff.
Those athletes include:
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL – Team Champions – Seeger; Coach – Chad Wetz
Adyson Goodwin – Attica, Emma Simpson – Parke Heritage, Sydni Crain – Covington, Bailey Duke – Riverton Parke, Brailey Hoagland – Fountain Central, Haylee Mathas – Riverton Parke, Hannah Prickett – Fountain Central, Aubry Cole – Seeger, Callie Naylor – North Vermillion Paige Laffoon – Seeger, Raegan Ramsay – Parke Heritage, Rylea Wetz – Seeger
HONORABLE MENTION
Attica – Aleah Cruz
Covington – Peyton Brown, Kali Pettit
Fountain Central – Kacey Kirkpatrick
North Vermillion – Braxtyn Dunham
Riverton Parke – Macey Barnes
Seeger – Anna Moore, Addison Shrader
South Vermillion – Caledonia Coleman
BOYS’ BASKETBALL – Team Champion – Fountain Central; Coach – Greg Dean
Coye Ferguson – Covington, Renn Harper – Parke Heritage, Duncan Keller – Covington, Treigh Schelsky – Parke Heritage, Austin Stein – Covington, Derron Hazzard – Riverton Parke, Will Harmon – Fountain Central Owen Snedeker – Seeger
Mason Larkin – Fountain Central, Michael Winchester – Seeger, Jerome White – North Vermillion, Luke Bush – South Vermillion
HONORABLE MENTION
Fountain Central – Owen Acton, Luke Foxworthy, Isaac Gayler, Koby Wolf
North Vermillion – Teegan Dowers, Owen Edwards
Parke Heritage – Adam Carrington, Max Dowd
Riverton Parke – Mathew Mullins
Seeger – Cameron Laws, Luke Pluimer
South Vermillion – Aden Wallace
