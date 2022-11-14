The following athletes were recently selected to the Wabash River Conference All-Conference Teams, according to information from the conference:
The following athletes were recently selected to the Wabash River Conference All-Conference Teams, according to information from the conference:
VOLLEYBALL – Team Champion – Covington; Coach – Jennifer Sutherlin
Peyton Brown – Covington, Joleen Lesniak – Riverton Parke, Maddix Minick – Covington, Haylee Mathas – Riverton Parke, Micah Stonecipher – Covington, Aubry Cole – Seeger, Alex Sutherlin – Covington, Paige Laffoon – Seeger, Lauren Vale – Covington, Chase Lemming – Seeger, Addie Burns – North Vermillion, Anna Moore – Seeger, Jenna Batty – Riverton Parke, Leah Sampson – South Vermillion
HONORABLE MENTION
Attica – Aleah Cruz, Hailey VanDeWater
Covington – Ashlyn Alexander
Fountain Central – Rylee Simko
North Vermillion – Lindsey Freed, Calllie Naylor
Parke Heritage – Reaghan Benjamin, Emma Simpson
Riverton Parke – Haley Rickard
South Vermillion – Caledonia Coleman, Sophie Thomas
FOOTBALL – Team Champion – Seeger; Coach – TJ Ragan
OFFENSE
Dane Gerling – Covington
Duncan Keller – Covington
Luke Foxworthy – Fountain Central
Atticus Blank – North Vermillion
Cody Tryon – North Vermillion
Cameron Fellows – Riverton Parke
Derron Hazzard – Riverton Parke
Peyton Chinn – Seeger
Ryley Nern – Seeger
Owen Smith – Seeger
Noah Stephen – Seeger
Landon Walker – Seeger
Dominic Garzolini – South Vermillion
Zack Hess – South Vermillion
Dalton Payton – South Vermillion
DEFENSE
Hayden Galloway – Attica
Owen Acton – Fountain Central
Dawson Blue – Fountain Central
Jerome White – North Vermillion
Jeremiah Ziebart – North Vermillion
Jerrid Graves – Parke Heritage
Michael Fellows – Riverton Parke
Jacob Hopton – Riverton Parke
Sebastin Mankin – Riverton Parke
Rayce Carr – Seeger
Hunter Frodge – Seeger
Hunter Thomas – Seeger
Dallas Coleman – South Vermillion
Gus Shryock – South Vermillion
Ryan Straw – South Vermillion
HONORABLE MENTION
Attica – Braeden Haddock
Covington – Jonas Burris-Bunch, Wyatt Moncrief, Cian Moore
Fountain Central – Cole Garbison, Isaac Hehmann, Kyle Slinker
North Vermillion – Evan Galloway, Aidan Hinchee, Daniel Woody
Parke Heritage – Cole Bordeaux, John Kramer, Peyton Mellon
Riverton Parke – Mason Haltom, Jonathen Hayworth-Dupree, Landon Livengood
Seeger – Hunter Calvert, Trae Lanham, James Wolber
South Vermillion – Dylan Conder, Dylan Hill, Alex Shryock
