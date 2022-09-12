Two teams who are under development faced each other when Seeger hosted the North Vermillion Falcons on Thursday with the Patriots winning in three games by scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-16.
Seeger has had to deal with changes in setters and other line-up alterations this season, causing head coach Diane Hearn to say, “We’re not where we want to be, but we are seeing improvement. Once we can get our line-up set and move players to where we want them, I think we’ll be better.”
North Vermillion head coach Hilary Gibson is seeing the fruits of her labors over the past few years as her squad has improved.
“We’ve gotten to where we can compete with almost any team we face,” she declared, “but sometime we don’t believe it. When we’re confident, we play well, but if we’re not, we don’t.”
The difference between the Falcons and the Patriots in this matchup was that the latter squad had more height, giving them an edge at the net.
Both teams played solid defense and this was shown repeatedly by long rallies that often had point-saving plays in them, but Seeger was able to use their edge in height to get a few more kills than did the visitors.
The only things marring the flow of play in the contest were service errors by both teams, something that the coaches said they found frustrating.
All three games saw the Patriots start in the lead, although North Vermillion did keep it close longer in game three.
Neither team could make big runs to put the opponent away (in part due to the service errors), but Seeger slowly inched ahead in all three games.
The final one was the closest as it was tied at four-all, eight-all and twelve-all before the Patriots made a short run to go up 17-15 and take control late to pick up the win.
Hearn liked the way her team played, but noted that Paige Laffoon, who would ordinarily play outside hitter, had to move to the middle due to missing players.
“When she and Chase [Lemming, a freshman outside hitter] get to play together on the outside, it will help our attack, giving our setter more options,” she explained.
Hearn had good words for Aubry Cole, saying the senior is everywhere on the floor making plays, noting, “She’s not that tall, but she can hit and she’s always getting to the ball.”
Gibson started her post-match comments by lamenting the unforced errors her team made, saying, “We were doing a good job competing with them, but then we’d make a mistake that hurt us.”
She liked the energy displayed by her team and closed by saying they needed two things.
“We need to believe in ourselves and we need the consistency that would give us.”