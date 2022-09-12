Two teams who are under development faced each other when Seeger hosted the North Vermillion Falcons on Thursday with the Patriots winning in three games by scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-16.

Seeger has had to deal with changes in setters and other line-up alterations this season, causing head coach Diane Hearn to say, “We’re not where we want to be, but we are seeing improvement. Once we can get our line-up set and move players to where we want them, I think we’ll be better.”

