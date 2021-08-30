Fountain Central hosted Seeger in a Wabash River Conference volleyball match, falling to the Patriots in three games by scores of 25-14, 25-22, 25-15.
All three contests had runs that either put Seeger up or pulled Fountain Central back into them.
Game one had Seeger take a 6-2 lead only to see the Mustangs go on a 7-1 dash to lead 8-7 before the visiting Patriots closed out the contest 19-6 for the win.
The second game saw the teams trade the lead early with neither able to take control and the scoring difference between the two squads stayed at two or less until Seeger got the final point in the game for a 25-22 win.
Fountain Central led at the start of game three, but the Patriots made a run to tie things at 9-all.
The Mustangs took a 12-11 lead from there, but soon a 5-0 spurt from the visitors put them in the lead to stay, with the Patriots eventually getting a 25-15 win.
Seeger head coach Diane Hearn said her team may have won, but they weren’t as sharp as in the previous contest with Covington.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” she said. “We’re not passing well and our communication needs to be better.”
Hearn complemented the Mustangs, saying they were like gnats, “you swat at them and swat at them and they keep coming back at you. [FC coach] Alyssa [Larson] always has her team doing that. You have to congratulate her for that.”
Larson said she appreciated hearing the kind words but could only wonder what she could do with a full roster of players.
“We’re down three starters right now due to Covid rules,” she said. “I lost one and got another back today, but she isn’t ready for a game. I had to rotate left and right players and also give more minutes to freshman than I normally would. They all did as well as I could hope, maybe better, but it not the same as a full team.”
Larson is upbeat about the season, saying, “We’ve got good senior leaders and the team unity is outstanding. We just need to get all our players back on the court.”