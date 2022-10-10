The Seeger volleyball team traveled across the state line into Illinois to face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and came back home with a 2-0 win over the Blue Devils.
There is one big difference between regular season, non-tournament volleyball matches between those held in Indiana and those held in Illinois, namely they are best-of-three in Illinois against best-of-five in Indiana – a situation that changes how teams approach contests in the two states.
Knowing they wanted to get off to a good start in Illinois, Seeger jumped out to a 6-1 lead in game one behind the serving of Paige Laffoon.
Addie Shrader and Aubry Cole continued the good serving and the Patriots expanded the margin to nine at 14-5.
Later, Cece Blankenship got the serve and pushed the Seeger lead to a dozen at 22-10 on the way to winning 25-15.
BHRA, knowing if they lost the second game, the night would be over, started with a strong service game that had several aces and they also hurt the Patriots at the net.
Having been unsuccessful against Seeger in game one with their hitting, the Blue Devils switched to dinking balls over or around the blocks and took a 7-4 lead that forced Patriot head coach Diane Hearn into a timeout.
It was of little help and when the scoreboard read 10-5, Hearn called her second and last timeout.
“In the timeout, someone said ‘We don’t want to play three games tonight,” and the team went back out and proved it,” Hearn said.
The two teams traded points until it was 17-11, but then the visitors began to rally.
Shrader, Cole and Chase Lemming combined to serve the Patriots back into the game at 20-17.
Blankenship got it to 21-20 and then Anna Moore closed things out, serving the final five points for a 25-21 victory.
Serving was the key for both teams as each managed five aces on the night, often helping extend momentum in favor of the server’s team.
Hearn said that the match was a “good test” for her team, one that saw the defense step up and “play like I know they can.”
Later in the week, the Patriots would go on to defeat Southmont and then win three of four matches at a tournament at North Montgomery to move to 17-11 on the season.