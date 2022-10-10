The Seeger volleyball team traveled across the state line into Illinois to face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and came back home with a 2-0 win over the Blue Devils.

There is one big difference between regular season, non-tournament volleyball matches between those held in Indiana and those held in Illinois, namely they are best-of-three in Illinois against best-of-five in Indiana – a situation that changes how teams approach contests in the two states.

Trending Food Videos