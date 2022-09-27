There is a cliché in sports that says, “It’s not who you play, but when you play them” and that was true for North Vermillion as they hosted the Riverton Parke Panthers in volleyball on Thursday night.
The Falcons were short-handed, playing without an injured Braylee Brown, which forced head coach Hilary Gibson into some rotation changes.
Some of the North Vermillion players had participated in powderpuff football on Wednesday and those exertions seemed to take their toll on the squad as the match with Riverton Parke progressed.
The Falcons struggled in warm-ups prior to the contest and those woes – hitting long, wide or into the net – continued into the first game, one that saw the hosts fall behind by an 11-3 score.
Things improved for the team when Callie Naylor rotated into the service position as she helped the team rally for five straight points.
North Vermillion was still down 19-12 when Bailee Starkey got the serve, and the team ran off another five points to get within two at 20-18.
Yet another strong server rotated in for the Falcons when Lindsey Freed took over that spot and North Vermillion created a third run of five points to win 25-20.
“I liked how we came back in that game,” Gibson said, “but I think it took a lot out of us. We weren’t quite as strong after that.”
Game two was all square through 8-8 but then the Panthers began to slowly pull away, going up 16-12 to force a Falcon timeout and then 20-14 on the way to a 25-16 win to tie the match at a game apiece.
North Vermillion came out strong in the third game, taking leads of 4-2 and 8-6 before the visitors rallied to take a 15-11 lead and stretched it into a seven-point win at 25-18.
The tired legs of the Falcons became very apparent in game four as they were slow getting up for blocks and not rising high enough for their hits to go down toward the floor instead of out of the back of the court.
Riverton Parke pulled ahead, but once again a good service run by Freed helped the Falcons as they tied the game at 8-8, but the Panthers then edged out to a 13-11 lead.
A Falcon service error gave the visitors some momentum and they ran off ten straight points, despite two timeouts called by Gibson, to lead 23-11 before losing the serve.
The final two points went to Riverton Parke to win the game 25-12 and the match three games to one.
John Memmer, the long-time Riverton Parke head coach, said his team played well, particularly libero Haylee Mathas, remarking, “She really works hard back there. We’re lucky to have a player like her because she not only gets to the ball, but makes a good pass when she gets there. It makes it easier for the rest of the team to make good plays.”
Gibson was frustrated by the outcome, but said there was little she could do during the match.
“We were really tired that fourth game,” Gibson declared. “We just couldn’t make things happen.”
She indirectly referred to the “when you play them” cliché when talking about the game, saying, “We came off a high with some big wins over the weekend and then had to be idle until tonight. We changed our formations due to the injury, but we should have overcome that – we had enough practice.”
Gibson continued, “Things didn’t go our way tonight. They seemed to get all the one-hand returns that you’d think would be out, but they crossed the net. [Their libero] did a really good job back there.”
She concluded by saying, “I think is a game we should have won, but maybe we’ll get another chance in the Banks [of the Wabash Tournament] in a couple weeks.”