An improving North Vermillion volleyball team hosted South Vermillion on Monday but fell to the Wildcats in four games by scores of 25-21, 22-25, 28-26 and 25-22.
The difference for the Falcons was that they did not have as much height as the Wildcats with the visitors able to win just enough points on play at the net to pull out the victory.
In game one, the teams traded points to a 7-7 tie but then the Falcons opened a three-point lead at 11-8 only to see the Wildcats come back to take a 19-16 lead that forced North Vermillion head coach Hilary Gibson into a timeout.
Her team immediately won the serve back, but could not regain the lead and fell 25-21.
Game two saw North Vermillion take the lead 12-7 behind the serving of Tycee Crabtree with South Vermillion getting the serve back and tying the contest at 12-12, 13-13 and 14-14.
The visitors took a one-point lead at 18-17, but the Falcons went on an 8-4 run to win 25-22.
The third game stayed close to a tie in the early going with neither team able to take control as late as 12-12, but then the Wildcats went up 15-13 only to see North Vermillion respond with a five-point run to lead 18-15.
South Vermillion tied the contest at 21-21, 24-24 and 26-26 before picking up the final two points of the game to win 28-26.
In game four, South Vermillion opened a 13-8 lead, but strong serving by Jenna Bailey let the hosts run off six straight points to lead 14-13.
The lead traded hands with only a point of difference until the Wildcats scored three in a row to lead 21-17.
North Vermillion pulled within one point twice after that, once at 22-21 and once at 23-22, before falling 25-22 in the fourth and final game.
Gibson admitted the difference in the contest was the height at the net as the Wildcats were able to find the floor with their spikes more often than did the Falcons.
“We are working on consistency and we are moving our feet to get into position,” she said, “but they did just enough better near the net to win.”
Gibson pointed out one other place that her team struggled on the night was on serve-receive – which meant the passes to their setter (Crabtree) sometimes did not give her a chance to set the ball where she wanted.
“We need to pass better, but that’s about moving our feet to get into position,” she explained. “Our defense is improving, but we’re making too many errors to win.”
The coach also spoke about their serving, saying that the team has become more aggressive yet are making less service error than earlier in the year.
She summarized the status of her team by saying, “We’re improving and I think that will show by sectional time.”