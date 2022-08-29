Two high school volleyball teams with rising expectations faced each other when North Vermillion hosted the Attica Red Ramblers on Monday night.
The host Falcons came away with a five-set victory (25-17, 16-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5) that left fans and coaches of the squads feeling good about the futures of their respective programs.
North Vermillion started out well in the first game, taking an 8-3 that forced Attica into calling a timeout.
The break helped the Ramblers get the serve back, but the hosts eventually expanded their lead to seven at 17-10 causing the visitors to take their second timeout, but it only slowed down the final outcome of 25-17.
Game two started out just the opposite as Attica opened a 12-7 that forced a Falcon timeout, but just as in the first game, it only delayed the inevitable and the Ramblers won 25-16.
“We lost our focus in game two,” North Vermillion head coach Hilary Gibson said. “We got it back in the third one.”
That battle started out evenly, tied at five, six, seven and eleven apiece before the Falcons were able to get a small lead at 18-15 that they were able to maintain on the way to winning 25-18.
The fourth game began much like the previous one as the team were tied early before Attica went up 14-10 to force a Falcon timeout.
The hosts were able to pull within two at 24-22, but Attica got the final point to tie the match at two game each at 25-22.
“I think we showed a lot of tenacity tonight,” Elizabeth Cunningham, the JV coach who acted for head coach Morgan Rooze who was out with a medical issue. “We came back twice after being down a game to tie things.”
That set up the fifth and deciding game, one that saw North Vermillion take an 8-4 lead on the way to the 15-point limit.
The Falcons continued to increase their lead and won 15-5 to take the game and the match, 3-2.
“I think we just wore out in that last game,” Cunningham said. “We worked extremely hard the entire match.”
She credited the team for their efforts over the summer and in fall practice for the improvement over last season, saying, “We worked on serve-receive, digs and defense. You can see the attitude and energy we had tonight, which tells me we’ll be doing even better in the future.”
Gibson said her team had also improved over last year, explaining, “Our volleyball IQ is up a little bit and we’re getting better because this team is very coachable. We’ve been a bit up and down at times this season, but we’re moving in the right direction.”