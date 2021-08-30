Attica hosted North Vermillion in volleyball and fell to the visiting Falcons in three games by scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-17.
In game one, North Vermillion took an early lead at 7-4 and slowly pulled away for a straightforward victory, but things were harder for the visitors in game two.
As they had in the first game, the Falcons led early, but this time the Red Ramblers responded to tie the contest at 12-all, forcing a North Vermillion timeout.
Attica managed to take a small lead at that point and held on to it until a 3-0 run by the Falcons let them tie the game at 19-all.
The hosts retook the lead at 22-21, but North Vermillion closed out the game 4-0 for the 25-22 win.
Game three was tied at 5-5, but the Falcons then went on a 6-0 spurt to take control.
The two teams played evenly from that point on, but the one burst by the visitors was enough to insure they won game three and the match 3-0.
Attica head coach Dusty Goodwin said that, despite the outcome, his team played far better than they had the previous week.
He said the biggest improvement was in the team’s passing, but that they were still too inconsistent for them to pick up the win.
“It’s a slow process, but we’re getting there,” Goodwin said. “The girls are working hard and getting better.”
For Falcon coach Hilary Gibson, the game marked some “good progress for us” particularly in the setting portion of the game.
“It’s our passing that has helped there,” she explained. “Good passing means the setter is not running all over the place trying to reach the ball. That way she has time to decide what to do with it.”
After a season hampered by Covid-19, Gibson said that she had good attendance in both the spring and summer that allowed the team to work things that they could not do last year.
“I think it’s made a difference in our play,” she said. “We really are more consistent that we’ve been in the past couple of years. We’re heading in the right direction.”