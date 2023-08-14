Fountain Central hosted Clinton Central in a volleyball scrimmage on Tuesday, the first action for the team under new coach Lindsey Pierle.
The teams practiced serving then played some games with varsity going against varsity and JV playing the opponent’s JV so that everyone had an opportunity to display their abilities and teamwork.
The Mustangs dressed nine varsity players and had nine others play JV on the night.
Pierle said the scrimmage allowed her to look at different rotations, letting her see who plays best at what position and, perhaps more importantly, who played well next to whom.
“I tried some different rotations,” Pierle said. “Some things worked out and some didn’t but that’s what I wanted to find out.”
It is too early in the season for individual players or the team to be critiqued publicly, but Pierle said she saw a lot to like.
“The energy wasn’t quite as high as I expected – that was the first thing I told them after the match,” she explained. “It may be that they were worried about doing the right thing out there, so they were concentrating on that which may have dropped the energy a little.”
One thing she saw that every coach of a team sport wants is communication.
“They talked out there,” she said. “I’ve got strong leadership from my juniors and seniors and they are making sure that the team is doing what they should.”
Pierle said she does not have the tallest team, but that does not bother her as she explained, “I’d rather have athletic ability over height any day. I mean I’d like both, but athletic ability is more important.”
She expects players to try hard all the time – in both practices and games – and said she wants aggressiveness – “and I’ve seen that from this group.”
Pierle said she is a student of the game, remarking, “I study volleyball. I try to stay up on trends in the game. You have to prepare.”
She concluded with a statement common to many coaches, saying, “We just want to get better every day and we’ll work hard to do that.”