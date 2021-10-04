An inch or two or three may not seem like much difference in a volleyball player’s height, but those inches determined the outcome when Fountain Central hosted Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin in volleyball on Monday.
The two teams were evenly matched everywhere except in their front lines where the visiting Blue Devils had a decided height advantage and used it in their play at the net, either blocking Mustang shots or hanging in the air long enough to find a spot on the floor to send the ball.
The opening game saw BHRA open a one-point lead and cling to it until it was 11-10 in their favor.
At that point, the Blue Devils made a small, but decisive 3-0 run to lead 14-10 and they then slowly pulled away for a 25-15 win.
Game two saw Fountain Central open with a 6-4 lead, but then height of the visitors took over and they ran off eight straight points to lead 12-6 before the Mustangs regained the serve.
The hosts slowly cut into their deficit but could never quite close the gap and they lost game two by the score of 25-21.
BHRA opened the third game much as they did the first, getting a small lead and then inflating it on one service run.
In this game, the Mustangs never let the Blue Devils expand on their lead as they had in the previous one and the hosts cut the visitors’ lead down to two at 19-17.
A service error and another 3-0 run let BHRA come within two points of taking the contest, but Fountain Central continued to fight before losing the last two points to drop game three by a 25-19 score.
Alyssa Larson, the Mustang head coach, was pleased with the play of her team despite the outcome of the match.
“Their height affected our front row,” she explained, “but we took advantage of our opportunities to score against them. We played aggressively whenever we got the chance which is what I want us to continue to do.”