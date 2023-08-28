It was the only game in town for Covington athletes when they hosted Southmont in volleyball on Thursday night.
Heat indices of over 100 degrees had caused almost every outdoor event in the area to be canceled for three days in a row, but it was comfortable for the Trojans fans in their gym – at least as far as the temperature was concerned.
It was not so comfortable for them when the first game started as Southmont went up 6-3 and continued to hold the lead for most of the game.
Trojan head coach Jen Sutherlin does not like to call timeouts, preferring to have her team work out their problems on their own if possible, but she took one when her team was down 14-9.
“They [Southmont] were playing really well,” she explained, “and I wanted to remind our team of a few things. We slowly worked our way back into it.”
Covington got within one at 23-22 but the Mounties won the next point and were serving for the win.
Instead, the Trojans won that point, tied things at 25-all and won 28-16, a victory that seemed to deflate the visitors as they started game two.
After trading a couple of early points, Covington went on a 7-0 run, forcing a Mountie timeout.
The break did not help Southmont much as Covington continued to make small runs of 3 or 4 points to pull away for a dominating 25-14 win.
The trend continued in game three as the Trojans opened a 12-2 lead, but the visitors began to claw back into the game, cutting into their deficit but not far enough to pull even and eventually falling 25-20.
Covington got limited use from middle hitter Maddix Minnick who had been sick during the week, but solid play from hitters Brooke Rottmann and Alex Sutherlin helped carry the day.
Setter Peyton Brown had a good game with 29 assists and also contributed seven of the dozen aces served up by the Trojans.
“Our serving and serve receive was good tonight,” Sutherlin said, “but we need to keep getting better in our transition game. We’ve got some good tests coming up.”