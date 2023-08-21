Seeger hosted Covington in volleyball in a contest that neither team wanted to play – at least not so early in the season – as it pitted two of the traditional Wabash River Conference powers in a game where the squads were still under development after taking noteworthy losses in personnel from last year.
Both Covington coach Jen Sutherlin and Seeger coach Di Hearn said that their teams needed work and remarked on how much better a test the opponent would be if they were to meet later in the season.
Having no choice about the scheduling, the two coaches played the hand they were dealt and did what they could with their squads, but both agreed it would be a better match with more games under their belts.
In this game, the edge in experience favored the visiting Trojans whose depth was a factor according to Sutherlin.
“We’ve got players at all positions who can step in and play,” she said, “but we’re still working on things. For example, we served well, but we need to do a better job with where we set the ball for our hitters.”
Hearn said her team is a work in progress, but that they played better against the Trojans than they did in a loss to Tri-County in their previous game.
“We had a lot more unforced errors last time,” she explained. “We’ve got hitters but we need to do a better job blocking at the net and getting better passes to the setters. I’m thinking of moving some people around to see what that might do.”
In game one, Covington took a 7-2 lead, forcing Hearn into a timeout that returned the serve to the Patriots.
The hosts could not keep control and fell behind 14-5 and took another timeout which helped slow the Trojan momentum, but the lead was too much to overcome and the team dropped game one 25-11.
The second game was back-and-forth early with the score tied at 6-6 before Covington went on a 12-3 run to go up 19-9 as the Patriots struggled with serve receive.
That game ended 25-13 for a 2-0 Covington lead.
The Trojans, as they had in game one, opened strongly in game three, going up 10-4 and then 15-6 on their way to a 25-9 win to take the match.
Sutherlin was pleased with the overall play by her team, saying that, for example, they hit the zones they were supposed to hit when serving, but she was not as happy with their effort.
“I would like more intensity,” she said, “but I really don’t think either team was into the game tonight. Maybe it’s too early in the season, but we have to play harder than this because we’ve got four games in the next six days.”
Hearn said she, too, thought her team lacked intensity, but said part of it came from having to think too much.
“We need to get to where we recognize a situation and react,” she explained, “but right now we have to think about it and that causes us to be too slow. We also have some bad habits we need to break, but we can fix those with practice and more games.”