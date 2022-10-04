The 1A Attica volleyball team hosted 3A North Montgomery and defeated the visiting Chargers in five games, winning the first two, falling in the second two and then dominating the fifth and decisive game.
This match was the kind of game the Red Ramblers had been looking for all season, a chance to show just how much they have improved this year.
North Montgomery took an early 4-1 lead in game one, but Taylor Clevenger served Attica right back into the match and the hosts would eventually tie the game at 10-all before pulling out to a 15-11 lead that forced a Charger timeout.
Clevenger regained the serve at 16-12 and led the Ramblers to a seven-point run on the way to a 25-21 win.
Game two was much closer as the teams were tied at 4-4 and 15-15, but once again Attica prevailed to take a 21-18 lead that they continued to enlarge, winning 25-20.
The third game started 4-1 in favor of the hosts, but things changed and the Chargers took a 15-10 lead, forcing Attica coach Morgan Rooze into a timeout.
The break in the action only bought a small respite for the Ramblers as North Montgomery closed out a 25-23 win.
“We just got too far behind,” Rooze said of the third game. “We came back but couldn’t win it and then we were behind most of the next one.”
In that fourth game, North Montgomery took leads of 8-5 and 13-10 before Attica started a comeback, but a couple of service errors derailed their charge and they eventually fell 26-24.
“I asked them if they wanted it,” Rooze said about what she did during the break between games four and five, “and they said they did.”
The team came out on a 4-0 run behind the serving of Libby Peterson and they inched forward at 5-1, 6-2, 8-4 and 9-5, but then North Montgomery made a run to tie the game at 9-all and force Rooze to use her first timeout of the game.
The break helped her team regain their composure and they ran off six of the next seven points to win the game 15-10 and match three games to two.
“This was a win we needed,” Rooze said. “I think we should have won it in three, but at least we fought back and won. Our serves were working – we’ve been practicing them – and that was a help tonight.”