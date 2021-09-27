A steadily improving Attica volleyball team looking for their first win on the season hosted Riverton Parke but came up a little short, falling in four games 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22.
The Red Ramblers were aggressive all night and put the Panthers under pressure, but the hosts could not win some key points in the three games they lost.
It did not help matters that Attica lost middle hitter Moly Cole for the night during warm-ups, but head coach Dusty Goodwin said Maddie Stamper came in and “did an awesome job for us”.
Attica led early in game one 9-5 and stretched the lead 12-6 and later 20-13 before the Panthers made comeback to pull within two at 21-19, but after a Rambler timeout, the hosts went on to win the next four points to pick up game one.
Game two was a one- or two-point lead that switched back and forth between the teams until Riverton Parke went on a 6-0 spurt to lead 14-10.
Attica would not get any closer than two points and fell 25-21 to tie the match at a game apiece.
The third game was easily the best of the night as Riverton Parke jumped out by two at 5-3 and kept the margin in that range through 10-8 before making a small run to take a six-point lead at 19-13.
After a Rambler timeout stopped the spurt, the teams traded points until it was 21-16 and then Attica made a 7-2 surge to tie the game at 23-all.
Two side-outs by each team made it 25-25 and then the Panthers picked up the final two points to take the game 27-25.
There was no quit by the hosts in game four as they took an 8-6 lead and held it until Riverton Parke sprinted to a 12-11 score.
The teams then traded one-point leads, tying at 18-all and then seeing Attica go up 21-18, forcing a Panther timeout.
That break in the action also broke the Rambler run and the visitors tied the game at 21-all.
Attica went up 22-21, but Riverton Parke scored four straight points to win 25-22.
Riverton Parke head coach John Memmer was more impressed by the play of Attica than by the play of his team, saying the Ramblers “played very well, continued to hustle all night and have a lot to be proud of.”
He said his team had come off an emotion five-game win over Parke Heritage the previous night and that some of the squad members struggled to focus against Attica, but he also gave credit to a few of his younger players who stepped in “and did what I needed from them.”
Goodwin said the biggest problem his team has is that they “don’t know how to win yet,” noting that they keep coming close, but “can’t get over the hump.”
He said he has been changing his lineup and that some of the players have been nervous, but one freshman who got her first start of the season on the night, McKenna Massey, “brought energy to the court.”
He concluded by saying, “We have seen improvement and there were a lot of positives tonight. We just need to put things together and believe we can win.”