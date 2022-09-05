An ever-improving Attica volleyball team took another step forward when they traveled to face the Bismarck-Henning Blue Devils on Monday.
The Red Ramblers faced an unusual situation for Indiana teams, namely playing only a best of three games non-tournament match rather than the best of five played on their side of the border with Illinois.
Game one saw Attica struggle at the service line, giving up three points on service errors, but watching their opponents do even worse with five.
The Ramblers fell behind 11-4, forcing coach Morgan Rooze into a timeout call, one that led her squad into making a comeback.
They drew to within four at 15-9 that caused the Blue Devils to take a timeout that had little effect on the play as Attica continued to close the gap, getting to 16-14 before falling 25-18.
The game saw five of its eight service errors occur after the 16-14 mark as both teams perhaps tried to do too much from the line as they attempted to take control.
The second game saw Attica start well, taking a 7-4 lead and keeping it until the Blue Devils tied things at 15-all.
The Ramblers went up 19-17 to force another timeout by the hosts, but unlike the one in the previous game, this one triggered a six-point run by Bismarck-Henning to lead 23-19.
In that span, there were several plays at the net where the ball fell just the wrong way for Attica, either trickling over the net against them or holding back a slightly low spike.
Two more points then came quickly for the Ramblers, but they were not enough as they fell 25-21 to drop the match two games to none.
Despite the outcome, Rooze was pleased with the play of her team, saying, “We were a little nervous in game one, but we played much better in game two.”
She thought that the outcome might have been different without the run of net-related plays late in game two, but said, “That’s just part of the game. We need to be able to overcome them.”
Rooze thought that the real problem for her team was too many missed serves, saying, “They always seem to come at the wrong time,” then smiling and adding, “Not that there is ever a good time.”
She closed by noting the improvement in the team both in the match and on the season, saying, “We are good at working together. Our communication is good. We have energy both in practice and in the games. We are looking forward to see how we can do in our game tomorrow with Seeger.”
In that contest, the Patriots prevailed in three tight games of 25-18, 26-24 and 25-17, supporting Rooze’s contention that her team is getting better.