The Attica volleyball team is a squad on the rise and they showed this when they traveled to Fountain Central on Tuesday and defeated the Mustangs in three games 25-12, 25-14, 25-22 in a match where the hosts came alive a little too late according to coach Alyssa Larson.
Game one saw the teams trading points early, tied at 5-5, before Adyson Goodwin reached the service position for the Ramblers.
The junior served nine points in a row for Attica against a Mustang defense that struggled with passing out of their serve receive according to Larson.
Fountain Central called two timeouts and eventually regained the serve, but the hosts could not recover and fell by that 25-12 score.
The Mustangs kept things close in game two until Goodwin again made a solid service run, this time serving six points in a row to open a nine-point margin in favor of Attica.
Fountain Central then began to play a stronger game, basically even up with the Ramblers, but never able to close the gap in falling 25-14.
Game three saw Larson make some lineup changes, moving Brailey Hoagland and Hannah Prickett to the back to improve the passing, especially on serve receive.
It made a difference as Fountain Central opened the game on a 5-1 run and pushed the lead to six at 11-5, forcing Attica coach Morgan Rooze into a timeout.
After a pair of additional Rambler points made it 13-5, Attica regained the serve with Goodwin in the service position.
As she had done in game two, she ran off six points to make 13-11, forcing Larson to use the first of her two timeouts.
The break helped the Mustangs take back the serve and they continue to lead until it was 19-17 before Attica made another run.
The visitors scored four in a row to take the lead at 21-19.
The teams traded service points with Attica getting the final two points to win 25-22.
Larson said she liked how her team reacted late in the match, particularly in game three, despite the outcome.
She was particularly pleased with the attitude and effort of the team, saying they were both positives.
Larson also noted that the serve receive is better this year and that the passing has improved at times, “If we receive well, we pass well and that means the setter gets the ball where she can do something. If we don’t [pass well], then the setter struggles – all she can do is keep it [the ball] in play.”