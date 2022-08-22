Cross Country – Boys:
Fountain Central Grand Prix – 25th edition
Team scores: 1 – Crawfordsville 35, 2 – Perry Meridian 37, 3 – N Putnam 97, 4 – N Montgomery 125,
5 – Riverton Parke 143, 6 – South Vermillion 169, 7 – Rossville 176, 8 – Seeger – 188, 9 – Attica 196.
No team score (Covington, FC & Parke Heritage
Individual results (1st and WRC only): 1 – Haggerty (PM) 16:59, 9 – Karter Jackson (SV) 18:01,
15 – Ethan Guminski (S), 19 – Hayden Kler (FC), 21 – Brandon Todd (PH), 23 – Nathan Odle (S),
26 – Brogan Collom (RP), 29 – Luke Hayes (PH), 31 – Sam Hemp (A), 33 – Jonathan Harper (RP),
37 – Kyle Stamper (A), 38 – David Lacey (PH), 39 – Hayden Hastings (RP), 42 – Thomas Downing (SV),
43 – Blake Todd (RP), 44 – Corey Godden (SV), 46 – Tyler White (SV), 47 – Luke Robinson (RP),
48 – Trevor Shannon (SV), 49 – Sam Hiller (A), 50 – Moses Ray (A), 51 – Ethan Hernandez (S),
52 – Abe Remaklus (A), 53 – Carson Cox (RP), 54 – Tobias Cunningham (S), 56 – Kyle Harpold (PH),
57 – Treyton Burgess (PH), 60 – Cam Vinyard (SV), 62 – Braxton Snodgrass (SV),
63 – Lincoln Doan (SV), 64 – Eli Bodkins (SV), 66 – Taden Dahl (FC), 68 – Malachi Lathrop (S),
70 – Jimmy Stamm (S), 71 – Pierce Whiteman (C)
-----
Seeger Invitational
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Cass (SM) 14:29, 2 – Kler (FC) 14:49, 3 – Guminski (S),
7 – Todd (RP), 8 – Hayes (PH), 9 – Collom (RP), 11 – Hemp (A), 13 – Hastings (RP),
14 – Robertson (RP), 15 – Landon Wesch (NV), 16 – Hernandez (S), 18 – Cox (RP), 19 – Hiller (A),
20 – Ray (A), 21 – Dahl (FC), 22 – Noah Scott (NV)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Fountain Central Grand Prix – 25th edition
Team scores: 1 – Perry Meridian 38, 2 – Seeger 40, 3 – Crawfordsville 44, 4 – North Montgomery 118.
No team scores: Attica, FC, North Putnam, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Rossville & S Vermillion.
Individual results (1st & WRC only): 1 – Hadessah Austin (S) 20:42, 4 – Brailey Hoagland (FC) 21:47,
7 – Caleigh Purcell (S), 8 – Brooke Mace (PH), 10 – Adara Austin (S), 12 – Lou Bolliett (PH),
15 – Bella Turchi (SV), 17 – Hayden Frodge (S), 20 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 25 – Joslyn Barnett (A),
27 – Ava Watson (S), 29 – Kenlie Hetrick (S), 31 – Maddie Beck (A), 32 – Taylor Horath (S),
33 – Addilee Jenkins (PH), 34 – Addison Jenkins (PH), 35 – Madi Morgan (FC),
36 – Braylyn Bratcher (SV), 37 – Claire Nern (S), 42 – Maddox Rice (A), 43 – Carys Taylor (SV),
49 – Kenzie Mundell (RP). 51 = Abby Hannum (SV), 52 – Kaylee Spragg (FC), 54 – Malee McElroy (RP),
56 – Lillia Ushman (RP)
-----
Seeger Invitational
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Allen (SM) 16:23, 2 – Austin (S) 16:55, 3 – Bolliett (PH),
5 – Watson (S), 6 – Shelton (A), 8 – Ketrick (S), 9 – Horath (S), 10 – Areria Hansen (S),
11 – Macy Smith (S), 15 – Saige Knosp (S)
=====
Football:
Benton Central 20, Delphi 14
Covington 48, Indianapolis Washington 12
Crawfordsville 53, Attica 0
Lafayette Central Catholic 45, Seeger 21
Linton 56, Parke Heriage 6
North Vermillion 27, North Central (Famersburg) 16
Riverton Parke 44, Pike Central 20
South Vermillion 27, West Vigo 0
Southmont 55, Fountain Central 12
=====
Golf – Girls:
Crawfordsville 222, Attica 227, Parke Heritage 244
A: 54 – Ady Goodwin, 57 – Aubree Jones & Anni Reynolds, 59 – Arlee Kerr, 62 – Natalee Jean,
69 – Emilee Jean
-----
Seeger 201, South Newton – no team score
SP: 46 – Jayci Halsema, 50 – Macy Kerr, 52 – Kenzi Fenters, 53 – Lauren Lloyd, 54 – Maddie Hays,
56 – Joey Salts & Whitney Wilson, 61 – Olivia Chavez, 65 – Ella Foster
-----
Bi-County Tournament
Team scores: Attica 219, Seeger 222, Covington 243, Fountain Central 250
A: 51 – Goodwin, 56 – Jones, Kerr & Reynolds, 62 – N Jean
C: 44 – Sydni Crain, 60 – Glennys McGurk, 68 – Haley Nichols, 7 1- Kendall Shoemaker,
72 – Lydia Bennett
FC: 50 – Autumn Payne, 62 – Anna Parks, 69 – Allie Dotson & Rya Jackson
SP: 52 – Salts, 54 – Halsema, 57 – Kerr, 59 – Lloyd, 62 – Hays
All-Bi-County: Crain (C), Payne (FC), Goodwin (A), Salts (S), Halsema (S)
-----
Fountain Central finished 14th at the Lady Mountie Invitational
FC: 112 – Payne, 133 – Parks, 134 – Dotson, 136 — Jackson
=====
Golf – Mens:
Peyton Snoeberger of Purdue and Seeger finished in the top 32 of the United States Amateur.
Out of 312 golfers who entered medal play, he qualified for a playoff that got him into match play.
He was the 64th seed and defeated #1 seed Luke Gutschewski, 1-up in 20 holes.
He fell to #33 seed Maxwell Moldovan, 2 and 1 the next day.
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Faith Christian 7, Covington 0
Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Benton Central 0
Lafayette Jefferson 5, Benton Central 0
Parke Tudor 11, Benton Central 0
Twin Lakes 5, Benton Central 0
-----
Greencastle 7, Covington 3
C: Goals: 1 – Keaton Fye, Kolten Haymaker, Bradley Lewsader (PK); Assists: 1 — Lewsader
-----
Covington 12, North Montgomery 0 (60-minute game)
C: Goals: 3 – Bradley Lewsader, 2 – Kolten Haymaker, Landon Herzog & Wyatt Woodrow,
1 – Asher Cadman, Jackson Frieze & Layton Wooster; Assists: 2 – Curt Slider,
1 – Karver Fye, Herzog, Brian Karrfalt, Lewsader, Leland Pickett, Shea Springer, Gavin Wright,
Woodrow; Saves: none; Shots: 24; Shots on goal: 15
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 3, Crawfordsville 1
-----
Covington 1, Lebanon 0
C: Goals: 1 – Kennedie Cadman; Assists: Rhyane Beck; Saves: 9 – Karma Kingrey; Shots on goal: 4
-----
Rensselaer 4, Covington 3
C: Goals: 1 – Kenzie Gassaway, Emma Holycross, Isabella Lynch; Assists: 1 – Gassaway, Beck
Saves: 3 – Kingrey; Shots on goal: Cov – 19, Rensselaer – 3
-----
West Vigo 3, Covington 1
C: Goals: 1 – Cadman; Assists: 1 – Lynch; Saves: 4 – Kingrey; Shots: Cov 15, WV 9
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Covington 4, West Vigo 1
1S: Evan Norton (C) def Easton 6-1, 6-0
2S: Urban Roarks (C) def Hawthorne 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)
3S: Emmett Reynolds (C) def Noblitt 6-3, 7-6 (10-8)
1D: Myles Potter & Jackson Kindell (C) def Dailey & Readinger 6-0, 6-2
2D: McCoy & Foltz (WV) def Carson Schaeffer & Carter Snyder 6-2, 6-3
-----
Covington 4, Western Boone 1
1S: Norton (C) def Hawkins 6-4, 6-7 (9-11), 10-4
2S: Roarks (C) def Warmth 6-4, 6-1
3S: Reynolds (C) def Petro 6-3, 6-3
1D: Potter & Kindell (C) def Talbott & Prickett 6-1, 6-1
2D: Konz & Rutherford (WB) def Schaeffer & Bleron Saliji 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
-----
Fountain Central 3, Crawfordsville 2
1S: Murphy (Cvl) def Skyler Hoagland 7-5, 6-1
2S: Motz (Cvl) def Gabe McCollum 6-4, 6-1
3S: Noah Armstrong (FC) def Hutchison 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
1D: Brayden Prickett & Koby Wolf (FC) def Bowling & Gambrel 7-5, 4-6, 6-2
2D: Wes Jackson & Lukas Miller (FC) def Warren & Watt 6-1, 6-3
-----
Fountain Central 5, Frankfort 0
1S: Hoagland def Wainscott 6-2, 6-0
2S: McCollum def West 6-0, 6-0
3S: Armstrong def Ray 6-3, 6-0
1D: Prickett & Wolf def Hale & Santos 6-2, 6-2
2D: Jackson & Miller def Farley & Jimenez 6-0, 6-3
-----
Seeger 4, Greencastle 1
1S: C Holland (S) def Callahan 6-3, 6-0
2S: T Lemming (S) def Adams 6-0, 6-0
3S: Glotzbach (GC) def K Swank 6-0, 6-0
1D: Edwards & Walters (S) def Dowd & Evans 6-4, 6-1
2D: Peterson & Reynolds (S) def Hammond & Lewis 6-1, 6-2
-----
West Vigo Tennis Invitational
Team scores: Covington 30, West Vigo 14, Terre Haute South JV 11, South Vermillion 5
1S – Championship: Norton (C) def Nick Waugh (SV) 6-0, 6-0
2S – Championship: Roarks (C) def Hawthorne (WV) 6-1, 6-3
2S – Consolation: Uypuance (THS) def Jace Skinner (SV) 8-5
3S – Championship: Reynolds (C) def Noblitt (WV) 6-4, 6-4
3S – Consolation: Noval (THS) def Nolan Hamilton (SV) 8-2
1D – Championship: Potter & Kindell (C) def Dailey & Readinger (WV) 6-3, 6-4
1D – Consolation: Brayson Shoults & Tucker Higgins (SV) def Exoo & Norris 8-6
2D – Consolation: Schaeffer & Saliji (C) def Walt Beardley & Luke Guinn (SV) 8-3
=====
Volleyball:
Indiana School for the Deaf 3, Fountain Central 2: 25-19, 16-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12
South Newton 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-13, 25-8, 25-5
West Lafayette 3, Attica 0: 25-7, 25-8, 25-3
-----
West Central Invitational
Fountain Central lost to Morgan Township, North Judson and Victory Christian Academy.
FC: Digs: 36 – Rylee Simko, 22 – Hannah Prickett
-----
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0: 25-17, 25-16, 25-13
C: Kills: 11 – Maddix Minick, 6 – Alex Sutherlin, 5 – Lilly Hacquet; Digs: 17 – Sutherlin,
Aces: 3 – Peyton Brown; Assists: 29 – Peyton Brown
-----
Covington 3, Seeger 2: 25-12, 22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12
C: Kills: 12 – Lauren Vale & Micah Stonecipher, 11 – Minick, 10 – Sutherlin; Blocks: 5 – Minick
Aces: 3 – Sutherlin; Digs: 18 – Sutherlin
S: Kills: 21 – Paige Laffoon, 8 – Addie Shrader, 6 – Anna Moore & Aubry Cole; Blocks: 8 – RRylea Wetz
Digs: 30 – Chase Lemming, 28 – Shrader, 24 – Laffoon, 23 – Moore; Assists: 48 — Moore
-----
Delphi 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-14, 25-7, 25-15
FC: Kills: 6 – Katie Brown
-----
Tri-County 3, Seeger 1: 25-20, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20
S: Kills: 18 – Laffoon, 7 –Cole, 4 – Shrader, 3 – Rylea Wetz; Aces: 5 –Lemming
Digs: 22 – Laffoon, 16 – Lemming, 11 – Shrader; Blocks: 6 – Weitz; Assists: 28 – Moore
-----
Lafayette Jefferson Tournament
Seeger 2, Logansport 1: 25-21, 24-26, 15-8
Lafayette Jeff 2, Seeger 1: 18-25, 25-19, 15-13
West Lafayette 2, Seeger 0: 25-16, 25-18
S: Kills: 23 – Laffoon, 7 – Wetz, 5 – Cole, 4 – Shrader; Blocks: 5 – Wetz
Digs: 16 – Laffoon, 15 – Shrader, 10 – Cole
Note: stats are combined from three game information and likely are higher
-----
North Putnam Tournament – Attica was fourth of eight teams, stats from the two wins
Attica 2, Traders Point 0: 25-18, 25-11
Attica 2, North Montgomery 1: 25-20, 23-25, 15-9
Cascade 2, Attica 0: 25-22, 25-13
North Putnam 2, Attica 0: 25-12, 25-23
Attica: Kills: 4 – Aleah Cruz & Adyson Goodwin, 3 – Maddie Stamper, 2 – Taylor Clevenger
Blocks: 7 – Arlee Kerr, 2 – Stamper; Assists & Serves: led by Libby Peterson
Passing: led by Kayce Askren & Hailey Van De Water
=====