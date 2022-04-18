Seeger traveled to North Vermillion for a doubleheader in softball and came away with a sweep of the Falcons by scores of 10-1 and 14-6 on Monday.
The Patriots pushed across a run in the first inning on a double by Sophia Ashby and a single from Riley Shrader and then added two more in the second on the first career home run by Keisha Inman.
North Vermillion got their first hit in the game in the second – a single by Olivia Baker – but she got no further as the next batter was the third out of the inning.
Up 3-0 going into the third, Seeger doubled their lead thanks to a Falcon error, a walk and a home run by Macy Kerr – also a first career homer for the junior.
The Patriots had another three-run inning in the sixth thanks to two walks and two singles but it could have been even better for the visitors had Kerr not lashed a drive right at Addi Burns, the North Vermillion pitcher, who threw to first for a double play.
Seeger added one more run in the top of the seventh on singles by Haley Parris, Marianne Whorrall and Ashby to make it 10-0, but the Falcons spoiled the shutout by Morgan Cooksey – who threw 14 strikeouts in the game – as Jenna Bailey singled, Cami Pearman hit into a fielder’s choice and Kallie Holycross single to make the final score 10-1.
In the second game, with home and away switched, North Vermillion jumped into a 4-0 lead after four batters as Ava Martin and Bailey hit home runs in the inning.
The Falcons pushed the lead to 5-0 before Seeger came back to tie the contest at 6-6 before breaking the game open and winning 14-6 with Cooksey picking up her second win of the day, this one in relief.
North Vermillion coach Ardie Kilgore said he liked his defense, but said his squad has been struggling to score runs, adding, “but we did the same last year and then began to improve.”
Seeger coach Ralph Shrader said he was pleased to see his team get off to a quick start offensively and noted that Cooksey, in the first game, had her best outing of the season.