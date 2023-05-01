It is always a tight battle when Seeger and South Vermillion face each other on the softball diamond and their game on Wednesday on the Patriots home field was no exception with the hosts coming from behind to defeat the Wildcats by a 4-3 score.
The Patriots loaded the bases in the first inning as Haley Parish singled, Kaylyn Wheeler walked, as did Marianne Whorrall but no one scored as the next batter hit into a fielder’s choice for the final out.
South Vermillion took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a leadoff triple and a sacrifice fly.
The Patriots again loaded the bases to no avail in the bottom half as Chloe Sheets singled, Keisha Inman took a pitch to the helmet and Parish singled the two up a base but an infield fly and a strikeout ended the threat.
Both teams got runners into scoring position in the next two innings, but no one crossed the plate until the top of the fifth when the Wildcats got a double and a single to make the score 2-0.
Seeger took their first lead of the game in the bottom of that frame as Macy Kerr walked and Wheeler reached on an error with both players advancing a base on a passed ball.
A wild pitch let Kerr score and then an error let Wheeler do the same.
Morgan Cooksey singled to left, as did Whorrall with Cooksey being replaced on the base paths by Ema Ross and then Wetz walked to load the bases.
This time, the Patriots did not strand all three as Sheets hit into a fielder’s choice with the Wildcats opting for an out instead of try to catch Ross at home to make it 3-2 in favor of Seeger.
Cooksey, in the circle for the entire seven innings, retired the South Vermillion in order in the top of the sixth and then Seeger came up and added a run in the bottom half.
Parish and Kerr walked and after a fielder’s choice and a strikeout, Whorrall hit an infield single that drove in a run for a 4-2 score.
In the top of the seventh, South Vermillion made it interesting as they got a leadoff triple and a single for a 4-3 score.
The next two batters popped out, but another single put runners on first and third before Cooksey picked up her ninth strikeout of the game to end the contest.
Ralph Shrader, the Seeger coach, called the game a “big win for us,” saying he was pleased because his team had not committed many errors, a flaw that had cost them in a 17-16 loss to Frontier the day before.
The Patriots then traveled to South Vermillion the following night but fell to the Wildcats by a 5-0 score.