It is always a tight battle when Seeger and South Vermillion face each other on the softball diamond and their game on Wednesday on the Patriots home field was no exception with the hosts coming from behind to defeat the Wildcats by a 4-3 score.

The Patriots loaded the bases in the first inning as Haley Parish singled, Kaylyn Wheeler walked, as did Marianne Whorrall but no one scored as the next batter hit into a fielder’s choice for the final out.

