Seeger hosted the North Vermillion Falcons in softball and earned a 20-8 victory in five innings in Wabash River Conference action.
The Patriots put Morgan Cooksey in the circle to start the game and she struck out the side in the top of the first.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 12:11 am
Seeger hosted the North Vermillion Falcons in softball and earned a 20-8 victory in five innings in Wabash River Conference action.
The Patriots put Morgan Cooksey in the circle to start the game and she struck out the side in the top of the first.
She and her teammates pushed seven runs across in the bottom half of the frame as they sent eleven batters to the plate.
An error on a pop fly by Haley Parris started the inning off followed by walks to Macy Kerr, Kaylyn Wheeler and Cooksey to make it 1-0.
After a strikeout, Rylea Wetz singled to left but reached third on an error that allowed all three runners in front of her to cross the plate.
Wetz then scored on a sacrifice by Chloe Sheets, a pitch hit Aubry Spear, Ema Ross singled and Parish doubled to make it 7-0 after one.
North Vermillion went down 1-2-3 in the second with Cooksey striking out two of the three.
Seeger got a runner on base in their half of the inning when Cooksey singled and Ivy Jasper ran for her, but the next batter flew out to center with Callie Naylor throwing to first base to double up Jasper.
In the third inning, Cooksey struck out the side, giving her eight strikeouts in nine batters, but those would be the last Falcons she would face in the circle as Sheets replaced her for the balance of the game.
Seeger doubled their lead to 14-0 in the bottom half on two errors, four walks, two singles and a home run by Cooksey.
Facing Sheets in the fourth, the Falcons saw Naylor reach on an error, Olivia Baker single, Bailee Starkey walk and Addie Burns single to make it 14-1.
Tera Thompson drove in a run with a sacrifice, Abby Williamson singled and moved to second on an error before scoring on a single by Reana Campbell to make it 14-5 going into the bottom of the fourth.
Seeger added six more runs thanks to two errors, a walk, three singles and a double by Kerr for a 20-5 score.
The Falcons, as they have all season, refused to quit, getting a single from Baker, a walk to Starke and singles by Burns and Williams to drive in three more runs before the next batter grounded out to end the game.
Ardie Kilgore, the Falcon head coach, said it had been a rough week with players coming and going due to illness and often finding themselves playing unfamiliar positions because of it.
“Our young kids are still learning,” he said. “The veterans are leading, but they are getting frustrated by the errors. We’ll just keep working on things.”
Ralph Shrader, the Patriot head coach gave credit to the Falcons for their hustle and attitude before saying the key to his team winning was the “good leadership coming from the older players” and the effort put forth by the whole team.
