It was a high-scoring game when Fountain Central hosted Seeger in softball and the Mustangs ended up on the short end of a 23-9 contest that saw the team commit a dozen errors behind what coach Ric Walke called “pretty good pitching” from Kacey Kirkpatrick.
The sophomore hurler struck out the first Patriot batter she faced, gave up a single and then saw the next three batters reach on errors that allowed two runs across the plate.
Seeger added two more to their score in that inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Kaylyn Wheeler and a single by Hannah Wheeler for a four-run lead before the Mustangs even came to the plate.
The hosts went down 1-2-3, all on strikeouts against Morgan Cooksey, the junior pitcher for the Patriots, and then Seeger scored four more in the top of the second on three walks, two errors, a dropped third strike and two singles to lead 8-0.
Kirkpatrick tried to help her cause in the bottom of the second when she led off with a single to center, but her courtesy runner, Kendra Earlywine never got to advance as the ensuing three batters all struck out.
Seeger went down in order in the top of the third, but Cooksey again struck out the side in the bottom half.
The Patriots added two runs to their lead in the fourth as Macy Kerr singled and Sophia Ashby followed her with a home run for a 10-0 score.
Fountain Central got on the scoreboard against relief pitcher Chloe Sheets in the bottom of the fourth as Jerzi Hershberger walked and stole second then third and raced home on an error to make it 10-1.
Maddie Medley and Kirkpatrick then singled, Chloe Golia walked and then Sami Krout hit a ball over the fence for a grand slam home run that made it 10-5.
The Mustangs looked as if they would score more in the inning as Hannah Wood singled and Haley Webb doubled her to third, but the next batter hit a fly ball off Cooksey, who had returned to the circle, that turned into an 8-5 double play to end the inning.
Seeger could not score in the fifth while Fountain Central added another run on back-to-back doubles by Medley and Kirkpatrick, but despite another single, the hosts could not add any more runs so it was 10-6.
The Patriots broke the game open in the top of the sixth, scoring five runs on three singles and four Mustang errors to go up 15-6.
Fountain Central continued to battle back in their half, picking up three runs on a walk, an error and a home run by Medley for a 15-9 score.
Seeger sent a dozen batter to the plate in the seventh in an inning that also saw it start to rain.
Ashby led off the inning with a home run and later in that same inning added a two-run shot to give her three home runs in a game that ended 23-9 when the Mustangs went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.
One unfortunate note regarding the Patriots was in regard to clean-up hitter Riley Shrader who was injured in a pregame warm-up drill and according to her father, coach Ralph Shrader, it was later diagnosed as a bad sprain which will put her on the bench for an unspecified number of days.