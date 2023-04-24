It was a sunny afternoon when Fountain Central hosted Seeger in softball on Tuesday and the visiting Patriots took advantage of six Mustang errors – mostly on the right side of the defense as those players were being blinded by the glare – to win 14-1 in five innings.

The visitors jumped out to a 3-run lead in the top of the first as Haley Parrish led off with a triple, Macy Kerr followed up with the same, Kaylyn Wheeler doubled and one out later scored on a passed ball.

