It was a sunny afternoon when Fountain Central hosted Seeger in softball on Tuesday and the visiting Patriots took advantage of six Mustang errors – mostly on the right side of the defense as those players were being blinded by the glare – to win 14-1 in five innings.
The visitors jumped out to a 3-run lead in the top of the first as Haley Parrish led off with a triple, Macy Kerr followed up with the same, Kaylyn Wheeler doubled and one out later scored on a passed ball.
Fountain Central looked to respond as Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett led off for the Mustangs with a double to left field, but Morgan Cooksey struck out the next three batters to strand her there.
The Patriots added six more runs started by a double by Parrish, Kerr reaching on an error, a single from Wheeler and a home run from Cooksey.
Rylea Wetz then reached second on an error, a single by Marianne Whorrall and another error that made it 9-0 before the Mustangs converted a 4-3 double play to end the inning.
Fountain Central again got a runner to second as Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett singled and moved to second on a sacrifice by Kyra Kiger, but once again Cooksey rose up to strike out the remaining two batters in the inning.
The Mustangs turned their second double play of the game in the next inning after Parrish got her third hit of the game, a single, but was erased when Jackie Weber caught a fly ball in center and threw to Kacey Kirkpatrick at first before Parrish was able to return.
Fountain Central reached the scoreboard in the bottom of the third as Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett singled, stole second and scored on a single by Kirkpatrick to make it 9-1.
Seeger added two runs in the fourth on a double by Whorrall and singles by Wetz, Aubrey Spear and Hannah Frodge for an 11-1 tally.
The Mustangs managed only a single by Kiger in the bottom of the fourth as the other three batters all struck out.
In the top of the fifth inning, Seeger added two more runs on a doubles by Kerr and Wheeler and a single from Cooksey to make it 13-1.
In the bottom of the frame, Cooksey picked up her tenth strikeout of the game as the Mustangs went down in order and the ten-run rule ended the contest.
Fountain Central head coach Rick Walke said it hurt to give up the extra-base hits early in the game and that they set the tone.
Fans may have noticed that the Mustang outfield occasionally threw past the cutoff player and sent the ball to the catcher trying for an out a home.
Normally that would be considered poor play, but Walke said that once the game was effectively out of reach, he told the players to try for the long throw putout.
“We’re learning and trying to improve,” he said. “Doing things like those throws is one way for me to learn who can do what. One way to get better is to try things so we did that today.”
Shrader said he was pleased both with the strong start at the plate by his team and by the solid pitching from Cooksey throughout the contest.