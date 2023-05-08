Seeger traveled to Covington for softball and the Patriots came away with an 8-5 win as both teams took advantage of a strong wind blowing out to left field to send several balls over the fence.
That wind also created some problems for the fielders as its gustiness made judging fly balls and pop flies a challenge for both squads.
The visitors got on the board in the first as Haley Parish reached on an error, Macy Kerr singled, Marianne Whorrall hit a sacrifice fly and Morgan Cooksey took advantage of the wind to homer to left to give the Seeger three runs.
Covington, which is not a long-ball team but one that does hit quite a few doubles, turned to creating runs without doing either in the bottom of the first.
Mackenzie Gassaway led off with a single and reached third on a Patriot error on the play.
From there, Emma Holycross – using one of the Trojan’s fortes – laid down a sacrifice bunt to send Gassaway home to make it 3-1 as Cooksey, in the circle, retired the ensuing batters.
Covington had Tyra Hammer pitching and she allowed only a walk in the second and shut down the Patriots in order in the third to keep the score the same.
In the fourth inning, Haley Holycross hit a bases-empty, two-out home run over the left centerfield fence for a 3-2 score.
Seeger also used the wind when they came up in the fifth as Parrish walked and Kerr send a pitch over the left field fence to make it 5-2.
In the bottom half, the Trojans got a double from Hammer and she moved to third on another sacrifice bunt, this one by Alex Sutherlin, but the Cooksey retired the next batter for the third out.
In the top of the sixth, the Patriots threatened to score as Aubrey Spear walked and stole second.
Proving they, too, could play small ball, Seeger had Ema Ross sacrifice Spear to third, but a wickedly hit line drive by Parrish allowed the Trojans to double Spear off third with that play ending the inning.
Covington tied the game in their half as Gassaway tripled and scored on a bunt single by Emma Holycross.
Karma Kingery doubled Holycross home and, after a fly ball got Kingery to third, Lauryn Kempen bunted her home for a 5-5 score.
Seeger put three more runs on the board in the top of the seventh as Kerr walked, Whorrall singled and Rylea Wetz’s double sent them home.
Kaylyn Wheeler singled Wetz to third and a sacrifice by Inman made it 8-5.
The Trojans got Sutherlin as far as second base in the bottom of the inning but she went no further as the next two batters were outs to end the game.
Seeger coach Ralph Shrader commended the play of the Trojans, saying, “they battled back twice” but was not as complementary of his team, noting, “We just weren’t sharp. We didn’t do the little things.”
Aliah Larsen, the Covington head coach, complimented her team’s small ball play, saying, “We had great bunting. It’s something we’ve been working in and we did it well today.”
She also had good things to say about her defense, saying it was solid everywhere and that her team had committed only two errors while turning a double play.
“We’ve got more work to do,” Larsen concluded, “but we’re getting better.”