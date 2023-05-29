Three big swings made all the difference when Covington traveled to Riverton Parke to face the host Panthers in 1A Sectional 54 softball action.
Home run balls – a rare occurrence at a big Riverton Parke field – pushed the hosts into the lead and they pulled away for a 9-2 win.
As they have all season, Covington came up in the first inning and tried to use small ball to create runs.
Emma Holycross started things off when she reached first after being hit by a pitch.
The next two batters, Elli Williamson and Tyra Hammer, tried to bunt her to second with Hammer succeeding in doing so.
A walk to Haley Holycross put runners on first and second, but the next batter grounded out to end the inning.
The Panthers got a runner on in their half thanks to a Trojan error, but she was eventually called out while trying to steal so the game remained scoreless.
Covington went down 1-2-3 in the second, but the hosts picked up a run when leadoff batter Bailey Duke hit a pitch over the left centerfield fence for a 1-0 score.
The Trojans got a baserunner on a walk in the third but she was erased on an inning-ending double with the Panthers doing no better in their half as they went down in order.
Hammer led off the fourth inning with a triple down the right field line that reached the fence and she scored to tie the game when Haley Holycross singled and moved to second on the throw home.
Holycross reached third on a wild pitch and scored when Karma Kingery got a dink hit that the Panther catcher fielded but could not throw in time to get Kingery.
The next two batters struck out, but Covington led 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth.
After a pop up for a Panther out, Duke hit her second home run of the game to almost the exact same place as her first and then Jayleigh Inman followed her to the plate and homered over the right field fence for a 3-2 lead after four.
Those three dingers were the difference, but the Panthers would increase their lead later.
Covington went down in order in the fifth, but the hosts added three more runs in their half on three singles, a walk and a sacrifice bunt for a 6-2 score.
The Trojans could do no better in the sixth than in the fifth and, once again, Riverton Parke added to their lead in the bottom of the inning.
Two doubles, a single and a Covington error made it 9-2 going into the top of the seventh.
Kingery singled to lead off, but the next batter struck out and the ensuing one after her hit into a double play to end the game and the Trojan season.
Covington head coach Aliah Larsen commented about the game, the season and the team after the contest.
“Our girls came out ready to play and our heart and effort were there from the beginning,” she said. “The other team just outhit us, but we improved from the last time we played them.”
Larsen then said about the year, “It went better than we could’ve imagined. It was a great first season as a head coach with a lot of improvements – [but] there is always room for more.”
Speaking about the team, she said, “I will remember this team always – the BEST [her emphasis] group of kids to have for my first group.”