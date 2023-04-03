One early season game does not make or break as season, but an 8-7 comeback win by the North Vermillion Falcons over South Putnam on Tuesday gave head coach Ardie Kilgore a good feeling about his team.
“We are a young team – some of these girls have never played a high school game of softball,” he said, “but they showed some real resilience in getting this win.”
The game started with Addie Burns in the circle for the Falcons and she gave up only a walk in the first two innings of action.
Her teammates scored two runs in the bottom of the second as Tera Thompson reached on an error, Abby Williamson, Reana Campbell and Selena Mikel all singled to push the runs across the plate.
It might have been more, as Callie Naylor reached on a fielder’s choice and Alexis Brink singled to load the bases, but the next batter was the third out on a foul ball to right field.
Burns continued to mow down the Eagles in the third and fourth innings, but while doing so, she had some control issues that led to walks that the Falcon defense negated.
Things changed in the fifth as Burns hit the first batter and the second South Putnam player reached on an error.
After a strikeout for the first out, a walk and a single followed for the Eagles and then they put runs on the board with another single, a double and two more singles before Burns got a strikeout to end the inning.
However, the damage had been done as the visitors scored six runs in the inning while sending eleven batters to plate for a 6-2 tally.
The resilience that Kilgore spoke about showed itself in the bottom of the fifth as North Vermillion scored three runs to pull within one at 6-5.
Naylor and Bailee Starkey both singled and Burns helped her cause with a two-run triple that would lead to her scoring the third run of the inning when the Eagles misplayed a ground ball hit by Olivia Baker.
Burns retired the Eagles in order in the sixth and the Falcons got a run on a walk to Mikel, a single by Brink, a double steal and a passed ball to tie the game at 6-all going into the seventh inning.
Two walks and two singles by South Putnam put the team up 7-6 and it might have been worse except that the Falcons turned a 6-4-3 double play (Starkey-to-Baker-to-Williamson) to retire the side.
The first three North Vermillion batters in the bottom of the seventh (Baker, Thompson and Williamson) walked and Baker scored on an Eagle throwing error to tie the game at 7-7.
Campbell then drew an intentional walk to put pinch runner Hope Kawata (for Williamson) on second and Thompson on third.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Naylor singled Thompson home with the winning run in an 8-7 victory for the Falcons.
“I didn’t know what to expect from this team after losing some players from last year,” Kilgore said, “but was really proud how we came back twice to get the win.”
He continued, “We’ll have some ups and downs this year – you have that with a young team — but this was a great way to start the season. It showed that resiliency I’m always talking about.”