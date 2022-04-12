It started well enough for Fountain Central when they hosted Riverton Parke in softball in their season opener, but after giving up no runs in the first and a single run in the second, the Mustangs conceded seven in the third that allowed the Panthers to start to pull away for a 19-2 win in five innings.
The Panthers got their bats going in the second, getting three straight singles to lead 1-0.
The third inning saw their bats continue to work well, but they were also helped by some miscues by the Mustangs as they had an error, a wild pitch and a couple of indecisions that led to hits with the Panthers scoring seven runs for an 8-0 lead.
The visitors added five more runs in the fourth with the biggest problem for Fountain Central being walks they gave up, namely four in five batters with the other one getting a single to enable Riverton Parke to lead 13-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.
In that second half inning, Fountain Central scored two runs as Breann Townsend bunted for a single, stole second and moved to third on a single by Kacey Kirkpatrick who later took second with no play.
After a strikeout, Maddie Medley doubled to centerfield to drive in both Townsend and Kirkpatrick.
The next two batters struck out to end the inning.
Riverton Parke added six more runs in the fifth, taking advantage of a couple of walks, an error and a hit batsman.
When Fountain Central was unable to score in the bottom of the fifth, the 19-2 score triggered the 10-run rule and the game was over.
First-year head coach Sarah Haltom said she thought her team was aggressive both at the plate and on the basepaths in the first three innings which allowed the team to get the runs they needed for the win.