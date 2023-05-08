Attica hosted Fountain Central in softball and fell to the Mustangs in a tight game by the score of 5-3.
The visitors managed to get runners on first and second as Jackie Weber and Kacey Kirkpatrick both singled, but Red Rambler hurler Addy Small got the next two batters to fly out to end the threat.
The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half as Aleah Cruz bunted for a single, stole second and reached third on an error from where she scored on a ball hit by Kayce Askren.
In the second, both teams got a runner aboard, including Maddie Beck of the Ramblers with a triple, but neither team could get them home.
The third inning saw Fountain Central take the lead as Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett bunted for a single and stole second.
She moved to third on a single by Weber and then Kirkpatrick loaded the bases with an infield single.
Kyra Kiger reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Foxworthy-DeJournett but erased Weber.
After a walk to Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett, Katie Brown reached on an error that saw Kirkpatrick cross the plate for a 2-1 score.
Attica went down in order in the bottom of the frame, but then the Mustangs added to their lead in the top of the fourth.
Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett doubled to left centerfield and stole third which the Ramblers did not try to stop.
She then scored on a two-base error on a ball hit by Weber that made it 3-1.
Attica again went down in order only to see Fountain Central do what they did in their previous at-bat, namely score another run.
Kiger led off with a single and moved to second when Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett reached on an error.
A walk to Lilly Bennett loaded the bases and Sami Krout singled her home for a 4-1 score.
Attica continued to struggle to get a baserunner in the bottom of the fifth as the team when down in order for the third inning in a row.
No one scored again until the bottom of the sixth when the Ramblers lessened their deficit by scoring two runs.
Cruz again bunted her way aboard, stole second and scored on a double to left by Askren who was replaced by courtesy runner Prezly Slinker who reached third on an error and home on a passed ball for a 4-3 score.
Fountain Central added a run in the top of the seventh when Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett singled, moved to third when Attica misplayed a ball hit by Brown and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bennett that made it 5-3.
Beck reached first for Attica in the bottom of the inning and stole second but got no further as Kirkpatrick retired the next two batters to end the game.
The Mustangs may have scored five runs to get the win, but head coach Ric Walke said his team should have scored more.
“We had too many people left on base,” he said. “We need to get that next hit to drive them home.”
He pointed out that Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett now had a 15-game hitting streak “in our 16 games” and that Kirkpatrick was over the 100-strikeout count for the season.
Attica head coach Dean Branstetter was frustrated by the outcome, saying, “We had our chances [to score] but we didn’t take advantage of them. We’re usually pretty good in the field, but we didn’t do as well as we should. We can’t make errors and expect to win.”