The Fountain Central softball team came from behind to overcome a double-digit deficit against Covington in the opening round of the 1A Sectional 53, but the Mustangs could not do the same in their next game against Riverton Parke.
In their sectional opener, the team spotted Covington a big first inning as the Trojan used singles by Paige Messmore and Tyra Hammer, a sacrifice bunt, an intentional walk and three consecutive doubles by Briley Peyton, Holly Linville and Karma Kingrey to put five runs across the plate before the Mustangs came up to bat.
Covington added three more runs in the second on a pair of singles and a triple by Hammer with Fountain Central then responding, putting runners on the corners with no outs, and they got one back on a sacrifice fly by Haley Webb for an 8-1 score.
After a Trojan run, the Mustangs drew closer in the third on a double by Kacey Kirkpatrick and a Trojan error that made it 9-2.
Errors hurt Fountain Central earlier in the season and two bit them in the top of the fourth as they allowed Covington to add three more runs for a 12-2 lead.
And then the momentum switched over to the Mustangs.
The Trojans gave up four runs on two singles, a walk, error and another double by Kirkpatrick that made it 12-6 after four innings.
Covington would then go down 1-2-3 in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but Fountain Central used them to get back into the game.
In the sixth, back-to-back doubles by Maddie Medley and Chloe Golia were followed by a triple from Hannah Wood that made the score 12-8.
The seventh was even better for the Mustangs as they used doubles by Kendal Rahm and Medley, two Trojan errors and a single by Golia to tie the game at 12-all and force extra innings.
Covington loaded the bases in the eighth with one out on a hit batter, a double and an intentional walk, but two fielder’s choices led to a pair of outs at home to keep the Trojans off the scoreboard.
Kendra Earlywine doubled to open the bottom of the inning for the Mustangs, but she was erased on a fielder’s choice that put Webb on base.
Audree Brown bunted and with the Covington catcher making an error that allowed Webb to score the winning run in a 13-12 victory.
The Mustangs gave up another dozen runs in their next game, played against host Riverton Parke, but this time they were unable to come back as they had against the Trojans.
Two walks and a double made it 2-0 for the Panthers before there was a single out and the hosts would add one more run before the inning ended with Fountain Central getting a single from Kirkpatrick, a double from Medley and a sacrifice fly from Golia for a 3-1 score going into the second.
Riverton Parke added a run there and five in the third, abetted by two Mustang errors, to lead 9-1.
Fountain Central added another run in the fourth as Kirkpatrick singled, Sami Krout ran for her and stole second and then scored on a single by Medley to make it 9-2.
That would be the last run of the game for the Mustangs but Riverton Parke would add three more in the sixth to end the game on the ten-run rule as 12-2.
Rick Walke, the Fountain Central head coach, was proud of how his team developed over the season, with the squad peaking in the final three weeks.
“We didn’t start out well, but we kept working on things and it finally paid off,” he said. “We put the ball in play and it worked the other night [with Covington] but tonight they [Riverton Parke] made the plays they needed to make.”
Walke continued, “It was a tough season, but we learned to put our mistakes behind us and move on. We never gave up – in our last four games including this one, we had over 50 hits. Our seven seniors all contributed to this and I can’t thank them enough for what they did for this team and for me.”