Covington hosted Tri-County in softball and, facing two of the better pitchers in the area, fell by the score of 8-3.
The Cavaliers opened the scoring in the top of the first, using a double, a passed ball and a Trojan error to take a 1-0 lead and added another run in the third on a walk, two stolen bases and a passed ball.
In the bottom of that inning, Covington picked up a run as McKenzie Gassaway bunted her way on and stole second, reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Emma Holycross and scored on an infield single by Karma Kingery for a 2-1 score.
Tri-County added to their lead in the fifth on an error, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly that made it 3-1.
It stayed that way until the top of the seventh when the visitors batted around and added five more runs for an 8-1 tally.
Covington continued to battle as Alex Sutherlin singled, Gassaway sacrifice bunted her to second and then Elli Williamson bunted her home while reaching second on an error.
Holycross singled to center and reached second as the Cavaliers tried, but failed, to cut down Williamson at home for an 8-3 score that became final when the next batter was third out.
The Trojans struggled a bit at the plate as they faced two pitchers with completely different styles of pitching according to the Tri-County coaching staff.
The first threw slow pitches with a lot of spin and movement, particularly on her rise ball, while the second tried to dominate the batters with speed and balls that hit the corners of the plate.
Covington had figured the first when they scored in the third, but then were shut down until late when they adapted to the speed of the second.