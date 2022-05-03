Fountain Central hosted Covington in a softball game that saw the pitchers in each game sabotaged by a strong, gusty wind to right that made any fly ball a mystery that the fielders struggled to solve.
Officially there were only four errors in the contest, but numerous balls were misjudged where the fielder did not a glove on the ball so the at bat was recorded as a hit even though it would seem to have been an error – thereby tagging the pitchers, Briley Peyton for Covington and Kacey Kirkpatrick for Fountain Central, with several hits that really should not have counted against them.
When it was over, Covington came out on top 12-11 in one of the more exciting games of the season.
The Trojans got things started when, with two out, Holly Linville walked and Emily Holycross homered to make it 2-0.
Throughout the game, when one team scored, the other replied in kind and so it was in the bottom of the first when the Mustangs came right back to tie the contest with Kendal Rahm and Jerzi Hershberger singling with no outs and later scoring on a single by Chloe Golia.
Covington scored four runs in the second as they sent all nine batters to the plate, getting singles by Shiann Haymaker and Paige Messmore, a double by Tyra Hammer, a sacrifice by Linville, a walk and a two-base error by the Mustangs that made the score 6-2.
Fountain Central answered again to tie the game, getting four runs as Hershberger and Maddie Medley singled, Golia homered, all abetted by two Trojan errors that helped make it 6-6 going into the third.
That inning and the next saw neither team score as each could only muster a single across their six outs with Haley Webb getting on for the Mustangs as did Messmore for Covington.
Scoring resumed in the fifth as Holycross and Peyton singled, Ella Johnson walked and Alex Sutherlin singled in the first two runners to put Covington up 8-6.
Fountain Central got their first lead in the game in the bottom half as they plated three runs to lead 9-8 as Golia reached on an error, Kendra Earlywine walked, Hannah Wood and Webb singled and Rahm tripled to right, with the wind on that play making the Trojan fielder have to chase the ball to the fence.
Covington retook the lead in the sixth getting consecutive singles by Hammer, Linville and Holycross to score two runs for a 10-9 tally.
As fans had grown to expect in this contest, the Mustangs came right back in their half to score two runs on a Trojan error and a home run by Golia – her second of the game – to lead 11-10.
Desperate to create at least one run, Covington saw Sutherlin beat out an infield single and then Hammer sent the ball over the fence for a two-run shot that made it 12-11.
For the first time in the game, a team failed to score after their opponent took the lead as Fountain Central could only get a single from Rahm after two outs and the ensuing batter hit a fly ball to left to retire the side and end the game with Covington ahead 12-11.
Mustang head coach Ric Walke could only shake his head at the number of misplayed balls that led to Trojan runs (and his counterpart, Ryan Sowers did the same), saying, “We’ll try again on Thursday for that next win.”
Sowers said his team showed fight and that he was happy to see them get big hits when they needed them, but he noted his team still had things they needed to fix.