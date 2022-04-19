Covington traveled to Attica for softball, but were the “home” team batting second as the game was moved to the Ramblers field due to poor ground conditions at the Trojan Complex.
Attica opened the scoring in the top of the first on a double by Ryleigh Douglass and a single by Arlee Kerr to lead 1-0.
The Trojans answered back to two runs of their own when Paige Messmore was hit by a pitch, Emma Holycross sacrifice bunted her to second, Holly Linville sacrificed her to third and pitcher Briley Peyton doubled her home.
Peyton scored when Emily Holycross also doubled for a 2-1 tally.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the third when Covington added a run on a walk by Messmore, another sacrifice bunt by Emma Holycross, a double by Linville and a sacrifice fly Peyton.
In the bottom of the fifth, Emma Holycross led off with a home run over the left field fence, but the next three batters were outs for a 4-1 score.
Attica worked hard for a run in the top of the sixth as catcher Kayce Askren singled to center and was replace by courtesy runner Sadie Osborn.
Taylor Clevenger reached first on a fielder’s choice that erased Osborn and then moved to second on a passed ball.
After a pop fly, Katelyn Driver, batting for Aleah Cruz, got in infield hit that scored Clevenger for a 4-2 score.
Attica threatened to get more in the top of the seventh as Hailey VanDeWater singled and moved to third on a single by Kerr, but both runners advanced no further as the next batter flew out to center for the final out of the game.
Up 4-2, the Trojans did not need to bat in the seventh and they ending up sweeping the series by scores of 4-1 and 4-2.
Covington coach Ryan Sowers credited his team with grinding out the game, noting his players stepped up, “with a base hit, sac bunt or defensive stop.”
He also closed with a compliment for Attica, calling them a “nice team” and one “that is going to cause some problems in the WRC this year.”