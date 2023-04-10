Attica opened their softball season with a 14-2 win over Southmont and it took the Red Ramblers only five innings to earn the victory on their way to sweeping North Montgomery and Crawfordsville.

The Mounties took the lead in the top of the first on an infield single, a stolen base and a hit to right field and then doubled their margin to 2-0 in the third on a single to left, another stolen base and a single to right.

