Attica opened their softball season with a 14-2 win over Southmont and it took the Red Ramblers only five innings to earn the victory on their way to sweeping North Montgomery and Crawfordsville.
The Mounties took the lead in the top of the first on an infield single, a stolen base and a hit to right field and then doubled their margin to 2-0 in the third on a single to left, another stolen base and a single to right.
The Rambler responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 5-2 lead as Aleah Crus led off with a bunt single, moved to second on a single to left by Hailey VanDeWater and then to third when Ryleigh Douglas hit a ball that the Mountie third baseman mishandled.
Kayce Askren came up next, doubling in Cruz and VanDeWater with Maggie Branstetter batting next with another double that sent Douglass and Askren home.
The final run of the inning came when Taylor Clevenger sacrificed Branstetter to third from where she scored on an infield single by Maddie Beck.
Attica added two more runs in the fourth on singles by VanDeWater and Douglass followed by a fielder’s choice by Askren and a wild pitch for a 7-2 score.
In the fifth, the Ramblers ended the game on the ten-run rule.
Arlee Kerr reached first on a hit batsman, Cruz safely bunted, moving Kerr to second and VanDeWater bunted for a single that scored Kerr.
Douglass walked as did Askren, which forced in Cruz for a 9-2 score and then Branstetter doubled in VanDeWater and Douglass before Clevenger hit a ball over the centerfield fence for a three-run walk-off home run that made the final score 14-2.
Addy Small picked up the win as she threw three innings and then Sadie Osborn came in to close out the final two shutout innings.
Coach Dean Branstetter said there were several things that pleased him in the contest, the first being that his team, while giving up a couple of runs, did not let either one lead to a big inning as had been the case sometimes last season.
He also like the defense, saying the squad lived up to his mantra of “make the everyday play every day” and pointing out the outfield let no ball get past them and that Kerr in right field started a 9-3 double play “thanks to her strong arm which is why we put her out there.”
Branstetter said the infield may have missed a catch or two – “we’ll work on that – but that they made no throwing errors and gave up no extra bases.
Two days later, the team defeated North Montgomery 10-4 as Small threw 6 1/3 innings and Anni Reynolds picked up the save by getting the last two outs.
On April 7, Attica traveled to Crawfordsville and completed the sweep of the Montgomery County schools as they defeated the Athenians by a 15-2 score with Small in the circle for the Ramblers.