Nobody liked the seventh inning when Attica faced Lafayette Central Catholic in the 1A Sectional 54 opener at Riverton Parke that was won by the Knights 3-2.
One call frustrated fans of the Knights who thought they were going to add to their lead in the top half of the inning, but did not, while another one caused backers of the Red Ramblers to think the team had tied the game in the bottom half, but did not.
It started out as an ordinary game as Central Catholic got a runner on in the top of the first only to see her caught stealing second by a good throw from Attica catcher Kayce Askren followed by two fielder’s choices to retire the side.
Attica went down in order in their half, but the Knights pushed two runs across in the second on a double and two singles before the Ramblers could get the third out.
There were two out in the bottom half of the second before Attica threatened with a single from Maggie Branstetter, a passed ball, a walk to Taylor Clevenger and a wild pitch that put runners on second and third, but the next batter struck out to end the inning, stranding both players.
Central Catholic got a runner on base in the third inning to no avail, but the Ramblers halved their deficit as Hailey VanDeWater singled, Aleah Cruz took a ball on the wrist and Ryleigh Douglass singled VanDeWater home before the next two batters struck out to make it 2-1.
As they had in the third, the Knights got a runner on in the fourth but she went nowhere.
Branstetter reached first after being hit by a pitch in the Rambler fourth, but she was erased trying to steal second and the game remained 2-1 going into the fifth.
Both Central Catholic and Attica went down in order in the fifth, but the Knights increased their lead in the sixth.
A leadoff triple followed by a ground out made it 3-1 and the Ramblers had no answer in the bottom half as Askren, who reached on an error, could only get to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch before the inning ended on a strikeout.
Then came the chaotic seventh inning where fans of both teams were irate.
First came Central Catholic’s time to get angry as the team started by getting runners on first and second with a single to Ava Gutwein and Kendal Rider hit by a pitch.
A fielder’s choice bunt by Julia Mazur followed that erased Gutwein, leaving Rider on second and Mazur on first with one out.
Clare Rausch then hit a ground ball to short that erased Rider at third with Mazur on second and Rausch on first with two outs, but it was that play that caused the Knights’ fans to get upset.
The umpires ruled that Rider was a force out, but the Knights’ fans said she had reached third and was headed home before the throw and was returning to third when she was called out, meaning no force was possible and that there should only be one out with the bases loaded.
There was a short discussion by the umpiring crew and it was decided that Rider was out with the next batter grounding out to end the inning still 3-1 in favor of Central Catholic.
Then in the bottom half, it was Attica’s turn to be upset as, after two outs, Arlee Kerr singled and moved to second on a passed ball.
VanDeWater singled Kerr to third and advance to second with no play on her` followed by a walk to Cruz to load the bases.
Douglass then singled to drive in Kerr for a 3-2 score with VanDeWater heading home with the tying run, but Cruz was called out at second to end the game.
The Attica coaches claimed VanDeWater had scored before the throw that erased Cruz, but the umpires met and said otherwise and the game ended 3-2 in favor of the Knights.
Attica coaches had no comments for the media right after the game as they were busy consoling their players after such a tough loss.
Later, Dean Branstetter, the Rambler head coach, discussed the season and the seniors.
“When it’s all said and done, we had a successful season,” he said. “We won nine games with three pitchers who had little experience. Our defense and offense exceeded expectations.”
He continued, “The three seniors (Ryleigh Douglass, Kayce Askren and Arlee Kerr) have played together since eight years old and helped leave our program better than they found it.”