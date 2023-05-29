Nobody liked the seventh inning when Attica faced Lafayette Central Catholic in the 1A Sectional 54 opener at Riverton Parke that was won by the Knights 3-2.

One call frustrated fans of the Knights who thought they were going to add to their lead in the top half of the inning, but did not, while another one caused backers of the Red Ramblers to think the team had tied the game in the bottom half, but did not.

Tags