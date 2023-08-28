After almost a week of enforced idleness due to high heat indices canceling practices and postponing game, the weather changed enough that Covington was able to host Southmont in a boys/girls double header on the soccer pitch at the Trojan Complex.
The day started with the boys’ contest and Covington got a good start with a goal just five minutes into the contest and followed it up with one nine minutes later to lead 2-0 going into halftime.
After the break, the Trojan added three more goals in a five-minute span to go up 5-0.
Southmont got a goal on an indirect free kick from in front of the Trojan box that hit the upper right corner to make it 5-1 and ten minutes later the Mounties converted on a shot from 30 yards out that went over the head of the leaping Covington goalkeeper to make the final 5-2.
The girls’ game between the two schools followed a short break with the first half of that game being scoreless.
Trojan head coach Damon Hegg called the half one of the poorest he had seen from his team as he said, “We failed to do the basics. Bad passes, giveaways, not going to the ball. It was terrible.”
The play from the Trojans improved in the second half, but Southmont scored with five minutes gone to take a 1-0 lead.
The next 20 minutes saw the Trojans push for the tying score, but to no avail as they struggled to get a clean look at goal.
Finally, with twelve minutes left in the game, Covington tied it when Kenzie Gassaway fed Emma Holycross for a 1-1 score.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, they gave up a penalty kick just a half-minute later that put Southmont up 2-1.
“We had the momentum,” Hegg said, “but we lost focus and gave them a PK.”
Covington continued to push forward, but could not find the back of the net and fell by that 2-1 score.
“I thought we responded well to going gown and we created multiple chances,” Hegg stated. “We have to do things better if we want to win.”