It was a mixed week for both the Covington boys’ and girls’ soccer teams as each squad won one and lost two games.
The boys’ team opened the season with North Montgomery and picked up a 12-0 win in a game shortened by the 5-goal-differential and 9-goal differential mercy rules.
In that contest, the Trojans could do little wrong on either end of the field with seven players scoring goals including a hat trick by Bradley Lewsader and braces from Kolten Haymaker, Landon Herzog and Wyatt Woodrow.
Covington had no saves in that game as their defense never allowed the Chargers to get a shot on goal.
Their next game was at Faith Christian in Lafayette and the Eagles quickly opened a big lead on the Trojans in the first fifteen minutes according to coach Brad Lewsader who added that, from that point on, Covington regained their composure and played their hosts fairly evenly in a 7-0 loss.
On Saturday, in the first game of a doubleheader with the Covington girls’ team, the Trojans took on Greencastle and fell by the score of 7-3 after going up 1-0.
Defense was the downfall for the team as the Tiger Cubs got repeated breakaways that put the Trojan goalkeepers – two freshmen sharing the duties – in dire straits.
The offense had the opportunity to score more than the three goals they did, but their passes into the box and their shots were a bit off target.
The Covington girls’ team also opened the week with a loss at West Vigo, dropping the contest 3-1 as Kennedie Cadman scored the lone Trojan goal off an assist from Isabella Lynch.
They then traveled to Lebanon, where they won 1-0 on a second half goal scored by Cadman thanks to an assist from Rhyane Beck.
Trojan coach Damon Hegg described the Lebanon game as one “between two extremely physical teams” that saw Lebanon put more pressure on the Trojans than the Covington did on the Tigers, but Cadman’s goal was enough when combined with Karma Kingrey’s nine saves to give Covington a victory.
The girls’ third game of the week, in Saturday’s doubleheader, saw the Trojans trail 4-1 to Rensselaer, claw back to 4-3 with about eight minutes to go in the game, get numerous shots on goal in that last span, but not find the back of the next thanks to an excellent job done by the Bomber goal keeper who had 13 saves.
“I loved how we fought back after going down 4-1,” Hegg said, “but I’m disappointed that we lost focus and went down 4-1. You’d think we’d win having 30 shots on goal, but we couldn’t tie things up late even though we had chances.”
The boys’ and girls’ teams are now both 1-2 on the season.