After mixed results last week, both the Covington boys’ and girls’ soccer teams bounced back with three wins in this one.
The boys defeated West Vigo 9-0 with Bradley Lewsader getting three goals, Kolten Haymaker and Landon Herzog getting a brace apiece and Curt Slider and Wyatt Woodrow adding one each.
The Trojans then hosted the Danville, Illinois squad and came away with a hard fought 5-0 win that saw Haymaker get a hat trick and Lewsader and Karver Fye each adding a goal in a game that saw the Trojans go up 4-0 by halftime.
On Saturday, the team traveled to Southmont and again won 5-0, in a contest that saw the squad play good team ball as five different players scored goals: Haymaker, Herzog, Lewsader, Brian Karrfalt and Wyatt Woodrow.
The goal by Karrfalt was one of the best by a Trojan player in years as it was from about 25 yards out and hit the upper left corner with the Mountie goalkeeper leaping in vain.
“I thought we played hard again Danville but made some mistakes,” Brad Lewsader, the Covington head coach said. “We played much better against Southmont. We worked the ball better against them than we did earlier [in the week].
The girls’ team played a mixed JV and varsity squad against the Terre Haute South junior varsity and won 3-0 with Karma Kingrey (the varsity goalkeeper), Emma Holycross and Kiera Smith scoring for the Trojans.
Covington then traveled to South Vermillion for the “WRC Championship” – a mythical title because only two of the required four conference teams play soccer, but a game with bragging rights none the less – and came away with a 9-0 win.
Kennedie Cadman scored three goals with Kenzie Gassaway and Smith adding two while Erica Estes and Haley Holycross put one each into the net.
In the contest, Covington out shot South Vermillion 21-3 with Kingrey returning to her normal goalie position and saving all three shots.
In one of their toughest matches of the season, the Trojans traveled to Southmont on Saturday and struggled to come away with a 2-0 win over the Mounties.
In a game that the defenses dominated with most of the play occurring in the middle third of the field, it took Covington almost 36 minutes to get on the scoreboard with the goal by Isabella Lynch coming off a perfect corner kick by Haley Holycross.
The contest stayed 1-0 as the both teams fended off desperate attacks in the waning minutes with the Trojans drawing a late penalty kick with Lynch scoring the first PK goal in Covington girls soccer history for the 2-0 victory.
Head coach Damon Hegg had mixed reviews about his team’s play against South Vermillion, noting that the team had “lazy shots” in the first half against the Wildcats, getting five goals on fifteen shots, but then improving in the second half, scoring four in six shots with three of them assisted.
Covington had not faced a team who played the type of defense that Southmont showed and Hegg said his team that while his team had “plenty to learn,” he was proud of their fight and how they converted the few scoring opportunities they had.